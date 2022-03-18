Briana DeJesus Responds To Rumors She Hooked Up With Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Chris Lopez

Briana DeJesus spoke out about accusations she got frisky with Kailyn Lowry’s ex Chris Lopez in a new, scathing statement.

These Teen Moms may be grown up, but the drama is far from over. ‘Teen Mom 2‘ star Briana DeJesus has spoken out after rumors swirled that she’d been intimate with costar Kailyn Lowry‘s ex Chris Lopez. After years of drama between the two, Briana aired all in a lengthy new statement, saying of Kail: “I was never her friend.”

With new episodes of ‘Teen Mom 2’ just around the corner, Briana and Kail’s years-long feud is far from slowing down, especially in the wake of new defamation claims against Briana. After criticizing Kail in July 2021 for declining to film in the wake of her arrest, Briana took to her Instagram stories to speak about Kail allegedly “beating” Chris. Kail filed a defamation lawsuit against Briana for the claims in court shortly after. “After necessary self-reflection, Kail has decided to handle this situation with Ms. DeJesus by exercising her legal right to protect herself,” her lawyer stated at the time. According to The Sun, a hearing on the lawsuit is scheduled for Mar. 29.

Even with the lawsuit swirling, Briana clearly hasn’t been swayed from speaking out and shared all in a new statement to Celebuzz. Opening up about Kail’s continued claims Briana’s been intimate with Chris. “This is all sadly a pattern of behavior she continues to cycle through,” she shared. “Use people until she no longer needed them and drag people through the mud. I refuse to be a victim of her abuse any longer though and will not stay silent.”

Further upping the ante, Briana even confirmed she had considered taking retaliatory legal action against Kail after her claims. However, according to Briana, “my lawyer and I believe in the first amendment. If she wants to continue to make a complete a** out of herself we will let her and she can be judged in the court of public opinion.”

Kailyn and Briana’s feud first came to a head in 2017, after Briana joined the ‘Teen Mom 2′ cast. That year, Briana was romantically linked to another ex of Kailyn’s, former husband Javi Marroquin. Though Kail remained notably mum on the subject, that didn’t last long, and Kail confronted Briana for sending her mixed messages about a romance with Javi in 2018. Briana made sure to defend her past with Javi as well, asserting she “didn’t break girl code” with Kail. Further denying rumors she then moved onto Kail’s other ex Chris in the statement, Briana shared: “And for once and for all – no, I never slept with Chris, regardless of what Kail wants to keep intimating. I have no interest in him in that manner and never did.”

Now, after finding out about the defamation lawsuit in this season’s premiere of ‘Teen Mom 2,’ Briana has found herself in even hotter water with Kail after making the appearance on Chris’ podcast. Kail declined to return to the new episodes of TM2 after she found out ex Chris, with whom she shares children Lux and Creed, would be taking part.

Though it remains uncertain whether Kail will return to this season of TM2, Briana shared she still has hope the pair will be able to address their issues head-on during a TM2 reunion. However, Briana made it clear she doesn’t see that as a likely possibility. “Sadly, I don’t think Kailyn is in that place nor will ever be,” Briana shared. “And that’s that.”