Brittany Matthews & Patrick Mahomes’ Daughter, 1, Was The Most Precious Flower Girl

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes shared several new pics of their beautiful wedding and included the moment their adorable one-year-old daughter Sterling Skye rode down the aisle in a toy car.

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes said “I do” on March 12 and made sure to have the closest person to them be a part of their wedding: their daughter! The 26-year-old football quarterback and the 26-year-old gorgeous bride shared new Instagram pics of their wedding day on March 16 and some of them showed their adorable one-year-old Sterling Skye riding down the aisle in a toy car as she served as flower girl during the ceremony. “Having your daughter apart of your wedding, just hits different🥺💕 I love you sister girl💖,” Brittany sweetly captioned the post.

In addition to the pics that showed Sterling wearing her white dress while sitting in the teal-colored vehicle, there were snapshots of the tot posing with her doting mom, who also looked beautiful in her white wedding dress. Other photos showed the cutie also with her dad, who looked handsome in a gray suit and tie, and with both her parents, who looked eager in wedded bliss.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews with their daughter Sterling Skye at their wedding.

Before the new pics of Sterling in the toy car were posted, Brittany and Patrick shared other epic photos from their wedding a few days ago. They showed the happy bride and groom holding hands during the outside location in Hawaii and at one point, they also shared a post-ceremony kiss.

Before they got hitched, Brittany and Patrick started dating in their teens and got engaged in Sept. 2020. The athlete’s proposal to his lady love came after the Kansas City Chiefs‘ Super Bowl ring ceremony. Later that month, they happily announced their pregnancy news and explained they were “taking a small detour to the wedding” as they awaited the arrival of their baby girl.

Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes
Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes looking stylish at their wedding.

In Feb. 2021, Sterling was born and the proud parents didn’t hesitate to share the thrilling news with their social media followers. Soon after she was born, Patrick opened up about already thinking about a way to make her a part of their wedding day. “She’ll be, I think, a little over a year old by the time the wedding happens … so hopefully she’ll be able to be the flower girl and be able to be walking by then and do all that cool stuff,” Patrick told People. “But she’ll be a part of the wedding no matter what.”