Sandra Bullock Rocks Sexy Crop Top & Pink Blazer For ‘The Late Show’

Sandra Bullock rocked a sexy business chic look made up of a black crop top and a pink blazer with color blocked pants while strutting down the streets of New York City.

Sandra Bullock looked stunning as always as she made her way to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The 57-year-old actress pulled off a sexy business chic look as she rocked a baby pink-colored blazer along with a black crop top that showed off her toned midriff. The Bird Box actress paired her blazer with black pants that had colorful panels in yellow, red and the same pink as her blazer. The actress definitely turned heads as she strutted the streets of New York City on Monday, March 14.

The Oceans 8 actress travels fast as she was just spotted at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, TX on Saturday. She rocked an equally fabulous outfit on the red carpet only this time she stunned in red. She showed off a red cutout top along with a red-orange blazer and matching pants. She posed with Daniel Radcliffe who also stars in The Lost City. The two were at SXSW to celebrate the premiere of the film.

When she’s not gracing the red carpets or filming for a new movie, the actress is focused on being a mom of two to her adopted kids, Louis, 10, and Laila, 8. Even though she adopted her children was she was almost 50 years old, Sandra is happy with her decision to wait. “I knew I would be a mother,” she said on The Red Table Talk. “I knew I wouldn’t be a mother at a young age.”

“[Acting] was what I had. That’s all that I had,” Sandra continued. “That was my joy. I was on a wheel. But it’s hard when society’s breathing down your neck, you’re supposed to do it this way.” She ultimately knew that she had made the right decision when she met her son. “When Louis came into my life, he was put into my arms at 10 days,” she explained. “I just knew and I said, ‘This is my path.’”

She also dished on how her kids look different than her and the struggles that come with that. “To say that I wish our skins matched, sometimes I do,” she admitted. “Because then it would be easier on how people approach us. And I have the same feelings as a woman with brown skin with her babies or a white woman with white babies.”