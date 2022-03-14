Mandy Moore Turns Heads In Silver Deep-V Plunge Gown For Critics’ Choice Awards – Photos

Mandy Moore looked gorgeous in a plunging beaded silver gown with a sheer skirt at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards on March 13.

Mandy Moore, 37, absolutely stole the show at the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards on March 13 when she wore a low-cut, V-neck beaded gown. The This Is Us actress wore a dazzling Elie Saab Spring 2022 Haute Couture gown that had a plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage and a sheer skirt.

Mandy’s gown put her entire bare chest on full display as the neckline ended at her belly button. The sleeveless gown was covered in intricate silver beaded details while the flowy skirt was see-through, showing off her toned legs. The sides of the dress featured a white chiffon fabric that flowed out into a beautiful cape.

As for Mandy’s glam, she had her hair parted in the middle and clipped back into a half-up-half-down hairstyle. She added a sultry smokey eye and a glossy pink lip for a more natural look.

Mandy has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, she wore a gorgeous, shimmery black Petar Petrov dress with a vest on top when she was the special guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live. She topped her look off with pointed-toe pumps and an updo.

Meanwhile, just a day after that, Mandy attended the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards Gala when she slayed in a black Schiaparelli Spring 2022 dress. The off-the-shoulder silky dress featured a gold choker neckline with a keyhole cutout on the chest.

The dress was cinched in at her tiny waist with a wrap skirt and she accessorized with a massive, chunky gold bangle, strappy black stilettos, and gorgeous beach waves.