Mandy Moore Turns Heads In Silver Deep-V Plunge Gown For Critics’ Choice Awards – Photos

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Selena Gomez 27th Critics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Mar 2022
Mandy Moore wearing Elie Saab with Jimmy Choo shoes arrives at the 27th Annual Critics' Choice Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on March 13, 2022 in Century City, Los Angeles, California, United States. 27th Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals, Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, Century City, Los Angeles, California, United States - 14 Mar 2022
Lady Gaga attends the Critics Choice Awards celebration at The Savoy Hotel, in London Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals, London, United Kingdom - 13 Mar 2022
Kristen Stewart 27th Critics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Mar 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Mandy Moore looked gorgeous in a plunging beaded silver gown with a sheer skirt at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards on March 13.

Mandy Moore, 37, absolutely stole the show at the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards on March 13 when she wore a low-cut, V-neck beaded gown. The This Is Us actress wore a dazzling Elie Saab Spring 2022 Haute Couture gown that had a plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage and a sheer skirt.

Mandy Moore looked gorgeous in this silver beaded Elie Saab Spring 2022 Haute Couture gown at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards on March 13. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Mandy’s gown put her entire bare chest on full display as the neckline ended at her belly button. The sleeveless gown was covered in intricate silver beaded details while the flowy skirt was see-through, showing off her toned legs. The sides of the dress featured a white chiffon fabric that flowed out into a beautiful cape.

As for Mandy’s glam, she had her hair parted in the middle and clipped back into a half-up-half-down hairstyle. She added a sultry smokey eye and a glossy pink lip for a more natural look.

Mandy Moore in the front row Dundas show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 01 Jul 2019 Wearing Dundas
Mandy Moore Entertainment Weekly and People Magazine Upfront Party, Arrivals, Union Park, New York, USA - 13 May 2019 Wearing Dundas

Mandy has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, she wore a gorgeous, shimmery black Petar Petrov dress with a vest on top when she was the special guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live. She topped her look off with pointed-toe pumps and an updo.

Mandy’s V-neck gown featured sheer white panels on the sides that flowed out into a glamorous cape. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, just a day after that, Mandy attended the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards Gala when she slayed in a black Schiaparelli Spring 2022 dress. The off-the-shoulder silky dress featured a gold choker neckline with a keyhole cutout on the chest.

The dress was cinched in at her tiny waist with a wrap skirt and she accessorized with a massive, chunky gold bangle, strappy black stilettos, and gorgeous beach waves.