See Pics

Kate Upton Is A Bombshell In A Blue Bikini As She Sunbathes In A Pool — Photo

SplashNews.com
Kate Upton shows off her curves modeling the Yamamay Spring 2018 Collection. The blonde beauty posed in the lingerie brand's latest designs for photographer Giampaolo Sgura in a shoot in Miami. *BYLINE MUST CREDIT: YAMAMAY/SPLASH NEWS Pictured: Kate Upton Ref: SPL1666299 060318 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kate Upton 'Marriage Story' premiere, 76th Venice Film Festival, Italy - 29 Aug 2019 Wearing Please Don’t Buy by Twinset
Kate Upton Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar 2018 WEARING VIVIENNE WESTWOOD
Kate Upton shows off a new bra for lingerie firm, Yamamay. The model, 25, wears the brand's 'revolutionary' Space balcony bra. The company says: "The bra's cups are moulded and made in the three-dimensional fabric Spacer, comprising a honeycomb outer layer and an extremely compact inner layer united by a lamellar layer to delicately frame every woman's breast, even larger ones." It comes after she modelled the Yamamay Spring 2018 Collection. She posed in the latest designs for photographer Giampaolo Sgura as part of the company's CONFIDENT BEAUTY campaign. *BYLINE MUST CREDIT: YAMAMAY/SPLASH NEWS Pictured: Kate Upton for Yamamay Ref: SPL1677033 290318 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Italy Rights View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Va-va-voom! Kate Upton stunned in a blue bikini as she went for a dip, declaring, ‘mentally, I am here.’

Kate Upton, 29, is the bikini queen! The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model sizzled in a new Instagram post rocking a blue printed bikini, shared to her grid on Friday, March 11. The blonde bombshell showed off her figure in the triangle top as she partially lounged in a postcard worthy infinity pool, capturing the deep blue ocean behind her.

“Mentally, I am here,” she captioned the image, suggesting the snap could be a throwback photo. In the picture, she gently leaned on both elbows as she pushed herself out of the water to catch some rays, leaving her legs submerged in the pool. Her toned abs were on full display as she arched backwards, getting just a bit of sun on her face which was otherwise protected by black sunglasses and a large straw hat. While she didn’t share a location, Kate looked like she was in total paradise!

In a post shared just two days ago, the model and actress wore another bikini — this time a pink tie dye one — as she implied she was in Mexico! “always singing the soundtrack of encanto at lunch,” she wrote alongside the photos, dropping the name of the Disney animated flick Encanto. The 2021 film is not set in Mexico, but in Colombia, and follows the story of the Madrigal family who have magical gifts with the exception of one.

Kate was once again glowing as she sat at a table and enjoyed a cocktail in the shade. She wrapped herself in a burgundy towel as she dramatically put her arms out, as if she was indeed singing a Broadway style Disney tune before a meal. In one of the four photos, she flashed a smile at the camera, clearly over the moon to be on vacation. “Beautiful lady,” one fan wrote, while another begged her to “keep the Mexico content coming.”

Related Gallery

Celebrities Wearing Bikinis: See Pics of Delilah Hamlin, Hailey Baldwin & More

EXCLUSIVE: Alessandra Ambrosio and her boyfriend Richard Lee spend some time at the beach while on vacation in St-Barths. 23 Feb 2022 Pictured: Alessandra Ambrosio. Photo credit: EliotPress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA830830_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Singer Dua Lipa wears an orange bikini as she hits the beach after a sold out concert in Miami. 10 Feb 2022 Pictured: Dua Lipa. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA827166_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Singer Dua Lipa wears a hot pink bikini as she relaxes by the pool with a mystery man in Miami. 06 Feb 2022 Pictured: Dua Lipa. Photo credit: Backgrid/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA826065_022.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]