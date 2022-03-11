DMX’s Fiancée Reveals Their Son, 5, Has Stage Three Kidney Disease

Desiree Lindstrom, fiancée of the late rap icon, called her son Exodus an ‘amazing child’ and gave an update on his condition.

The fiancée of late rap icon DMX revealed their five-year-old son Exodus has stage three kidney disease. Desiree Lindstrom opened up about the tragic news during a guest appearance on a recent episode of the It’s Tricky podcast, which she shared on her Instagram. In the clip, Desiree gave an update of the young child’s condition, saying, “Exodus is stable, he’s been stable since I had him. He still has stage 3 kidney disease.”

Desiree captioned the heartbreaking post, “Exodus is an amazing child! Blessed to be his mother through this journey. March is the month that brings awareness to kidney disease. Take the time to learn about CKD (chronic kidney disease). Knowledge is key. Thank you for the support.” She later added, “Prayers are much appreciated!” and “#ForeverX.”

On Thursday (March 10), Desiree shared another post to bring awareness to National Kidney Day. In the clip, the adorable Exodus is all smiles as he announces the name of the day. “Blessings from our family to yours! Exodus is a CKD Warrior and an amazing child! Thanks for all the love and support from,” Desiree captioned it.

Shortly following the death of DMX on April 9, 2021, Desiree paid tribute to her longtime partner, thanking God for blessing her with the musician, and father of her son. “The first night we met and you held me close. I knew I would never let go. I was lost in you and nothing else mattered,” she shared on social media. “My best friend, my baby, my love…truly my everything. Thank you for us. Thank you for Exodus. Thank you God for Earl Simmons…forever X.” The mother-of-one also remembered her late beau with a tattoo in his honor.

The beloved musician passed away at the age of 50, just one week after suffering a heart attack due to an overdose. “We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days,” a rep for the musician said in a statement. “Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him.”