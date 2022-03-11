Diplo Joined Tinder ‘To Connect With Fans In New Ways’ & Share His Song ‘Don’t Forget My Love’

Don’t swipe left – that’s really Diplo! The music superstar tells HollywoodLife why he decided Tinder was the right way to link up with fans and spread the word about his new song with Miguel.

There are many ways for fans to find out about new music these days. Spotify, Tidal, TikTok…Tinder? Yes, even Tinder – just ask Diplo. “I’m always down to connect with fans in new ways,” Diplo shares with HollywoodLife. The star celebrated the launch of his new single, “Don’t Forget My Love,” featuring Miguel, by using Tinder’s Music Mode, which allows users to vibe out on potential matches’ Anthems, those songs “that defines them inside and out,” per Tinder.

“Getting to chat directly with music lovers on Tinder seemed like a perfect opportunity to get people excited about my new hit, ‘Don’t Forget My Love’ with Miguel,” Diplo shares with HollywoodLife. In a TikTok video, Diplo sets up his profile under his real name (Thomas Wesley Pentz, aka “Wes”), with a bit of help from Miguel. “Your school?” asks Miguel. “School of hard knocks, baby,” says Diplo, who winds up putting Harvard, from the looks of it. From there, they pick out the photos (“Where is that?” “Vacation, in Mexico”) and set “Don’t Forget My Love” as the anthem.

As Diplo travels from city to city on his 2022 tour – click here for dates — he’ll match up with individuals. He’ll share links to the new music video, along with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage. It’s a very individual and unique experience to get the word out about the new banger “Connecting with fans on a human level is what it’s all about,” says Diplo. “So it was awesome to chat with them directly on Tinder and give them a look inside how we shot the video.”

“Don’t Forget My Love” comes from Diplo’s new self-titled album. Diplo is being billed as his first solo electronic LP since 2004’s Florida. Reviews have been generally positive. Pitchfork gave it a 5.5, and while reviewer Megan Buerger had plenty of issues with it, they said the album had “a few wins,” particularly the “bouncing blockbuster” of the song “On My Mind.” Clash gave it a 7/10, writing that Diplo had “woven new features with his signature beats for an LP full of magic.” In its 3.5/5 review, Vinyl Chapters said that while the album isn’t as adventurous as they would have liked, reviewer Talia Andrea did say that this album “cements Diplo’s status as electronic music royalty, whose reign isn’t expected to end anytime soon.”

Now, kings, queens, and non-binary nobles can link up with this EDM emperor on Tinder. Launched in December, Music Mode is part of the immersive experience in Tinder Explore. By integrating one’s Spotify account, a user can set a personal Anthem, which can see a 10% increase in matches by that alone. “Now, with Music Mode, our members can experience that feeling when you’re at a party, and you find out someone else loves the same songs you do,” said Kyle Miller, VP of Product Innovation at Tinder, when releasing the new feature. “It’s amazing how adding music as another element of discovery elevates the whole experience on Tinder. Songs are deeply personal, and Music Mode is a place to spark something new through music.”