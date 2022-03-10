Former Miss Ukraine Shares Harrowing Details From Her Escape from Kyiv: ‘It Was Really Scary’

The beauty pageant winner said she and her 7-year-old son barely escaped as ‘Russian military forces started to bomb.’

A former Miss Ukraine winner has spoken out about her harrowing escape from her homeland in the midst of Russia’s ongoing invasion of the country. Veronika Didusenko, who took the title of Miss Ukraine in 2018, said she gathered her 7-year-old son on the morning of Russia’s first attack after being awakened by the sounds of “air raid sirens and explosions,” according to her recent interview with Extra.

“The Russian military forces started to bomb at 5 in the morning,” Veronika began. “We were driving for like 18 hour; the military cars on the one side and the passengers on the other side. So it will end with Russian helicopters flying over our head. It was really scary.” As for what aid could be provided by the U.S., where she is safely staying in Los Angeles, she said, “I would say that Ukraine needs help. We need we need weapons, supplies. We need more sanctions against Russia.” With a no-fly zone over Ukraine being considered by many foreign countries, Veronika added, “We desperately needed it because of the amount of people who are dying in Ukraine. A friend of mine died from the explosion in Kharkiv. It was a 21-year-old girl.”

For now, however, the beauty pageant winner insists help is needed on the ground. “We urgently need people who are in the cities which are occupied, fully occupied, we need them to, like, escape, so we need them to go freely and peacefully… children and the mothers, while their husbands are fighting in Ukraine. We want peaceful citizens to be able to leave the war zone. So there is [the] number one priority right now to save people’s lives in Ukraine.”

Meanwhile, Veronika is focused on being reunited with her son, who is currently in Switzerland with friends. “I’m going to be back to him in the end of this week,” the 26-year-old told the outlet. She went on to say that the young boy was in “good spirits,” even after the terrifying trek from their occupied home.