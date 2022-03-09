‘Good Trouble’ Cast Teases The New Coterie Member’s ‘Hidden Agenda’ & More Season 4 Scoop

‘Good Trouble’ returns for season 4 on March 9. HL got EXCLUSIVE scoop from the cast about Joaquin, the newest Coterie member with ulterior motives, Callie’s future, and more.

Changes are ahead for everyone at The Coterie at home, at work, and in their romantic lives. However, there’s a new Good Trouble cast member coming to shake things up in a big way at The Coterie — Bryan Craig’s Joaquin. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the cast about what to expect from this mysterious character.

“Joaquin is on his own little journey. He comes to LA and The Coterie with this hidden agenda to seek answers to this personal problem he’s having,” Bryan teased. “I think at first he’s kind of picking people out and seeing what information he can get from who and who these people are and how they relate to his little hidden agenda. I think along the way, he starts to warm up to these people and this communal living space and starts to create real relationships. At some point, I think he will get the answer to his question. After that, I don’t know what’s going to happen to be honest. As far as I know right now, that’s what’s going on. It’s been a fun adventure. I love everybody at this job. It’s always really difficult when you’re coming on to a show that’s a well-oiled machine and has seasons behind it. You’re not starting a pilot with everyone starting together. Everybody’s made me feel really welcome and comfortable. It’s really nice.”

In the trailer, Marianna and Joaquin hit it off. Marianna is a single girl these days, and there’s no denying that there’s chemistry between her and Joaquin. So, is a new romance on the horizon? “I don’t know. I mean, there is some flirty energy. We love a new Coterie, and I don’t know. You’ll have to see. You have to keep watching,” Cierra Ramirez revealed.

At the end of season 3, Callie found herself at a crossroads. This marked a turning point for the beloved character and will send her down a new path in the fourth season. “I think the trial and working for Kathleen Gale and for her need to kind of compromise her values a little bit, you’re going to see a bit of that in the premiere episode,” Maia Mitchell said. “I think it starts to make her really question how she’s ended up where she’s at, and she starts to kind of backtrack and look at what decisions have led her there — or lack of decisions. As you saw in the finale with Judge Wilson, she’s like a dandelion in the wind. I think you’re going to see her being a little more discerning and going after what she really wants, rather than living in a space of reaction, which has been really fun. It’s been really fun to see Callie take charge and take some control. It’s good to see. I’m very proud of Callie.”

The love triangle between Dennis, Davia, and Matt seems to be in full force when the show comes back. The trailer leans in a direction as to who Davia chooses, but Emma Hunton told HollywoodLife that it’s not so simple.

“Certainly, from what I’ve learned from being an avid television show watcher and being on a television show, is that trailers can be very misleading,” she said. “I think that the decision Davia makes is a little bit more complicated than just, you know, do I pick this guy? Or do I pick this guy? She’s got a lot going on internally and externally. I think it’s going to be fun for the audience to watch. I mean, one of my favorite things is that when we started this, Davia and Dennis were never supposed to be together. Working with Josh has always been so wonderful. We have such a great chemistry. I think the writers are still trying to sort of navigate [it]. It’s happening kind of in real-time. It’s really interesting to watch it sort of bloom and blossom. There’s two steps forward three steps back, like any relationship, and I think it’s going to be interesting to see how people respond to it because I don’t think it’s going to be exactly how people are expecting things to go down.”

On top of all that, Isaac is back in town and wants to be with Malika. Zuri Adele couldn’t give away Malika and Isaac’s future, but she did note that Malika’s romantic journey will definitely not be boring. “The best decision is made for all involved and, as it’s been said, I’m finding out as we go as we’re continuing to film, but it will be a spicy ride I can tell you that much,” she told HollywoodLife. Good Trouble airs Wednesdays on Freeform.