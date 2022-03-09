Emmy Rossum Is Unrecognizable As ‘Angelyne’ In New Look As Show Finally Gets Release Date

Peacock unveiled a new ‘Angelyne’ teaser trailer that shows the ‘Shameless’ alum fully transformed into the Hollywood billboard icon.

Fans got a new look at Emmy Rossum as Los Angeles icon Angelyne in the upcoming limited series, Angelyne, on March 9. Peacock released a 20-second teaser trailer that shows the former Shameless star, 35, in character as the 71-year-old elusive Hollywood billboard star. Emmy looks completely unrecognizable as her character steps out of a building, heads into her signature pink Corvette, puts on a pair of pink sunglasses, and drives off. Emmy’s Angelyne rocks a blonde wig and a velvet pink mini dress in the epic scene.

“You really wanna know my story? The story of my life?” Angelyne’s voiceover says in the teaser trailer as the blonde bombshell gets in her fabulous car. “The truth is, I’m something you have to experience. I’m Angelyne,” she adds. Peacock revealed that the eight-episode series will premiere on May 19.

The official synopsis for Angelyne says the show is “about fame, identity, survival, billboards, Corvettes, lingerie, men, women, women teasing men, men obsessed with women, West Hollywood, crystals, UFOs, and most importantly of all, the self-proclaimed Rorschach test in pink, glow-in-the-dark queen of the universe, Angelyne.”

Angelyne is based on a 2017 Hollywood Reporter longform exposé by Gary Baum that revealed the elusive Hollywood star’s real name and backstory. The investigative feature identified the star as Renee Goldberg, the Poland-born daughter of Holocaust survivors who were able to flee to America after being sent to concentration camps. Angelyne eventually reinvented herself as the blonde bombshell that captured the world’s attention in the ’80s.

Martin Freeman, Alex Karpovsky, Lukas Gage, Jefferson Hall, Charlie Rowe, and Molly Ephraim also star in the limited series. Emmy is also an executive producer on the show, which started filming since before the COVID-19 production delays in March 2020.