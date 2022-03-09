Watch

Emmy Rossum Is Unrecognizable As ‘Angelyne’ In New Look As Show Finally Gets Release Date

Emmy Rossum attends the fourth annual Women's Wear Daily WWD Honors at the InterContinental Barclay, in New York 2019 WWD Honors, New York, USA - 29 Oct 2019
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Actress Emmy Rossum films at Denny's for the mini tv series "Angelyne" in Los Angeles. Pictured: Emmy Rossum BACKGRID USA 5 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Emmy Rossum attends the premiere party for the Amazon Original series "Modern Love" at a Museum of Modern Love pop-up venue, in New York NY Premiere of Amazon's "Modern Love", New York, USA - 10 Oct 2019
Emmy Rossum 'Shameless' TV Show, 100th episode red carpet celebration, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Jun 2018 WEARING PAULE KA SHOES BY CHLOE GOSSELIN View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
News Writer

Peacock unveiled a new ‘Angelyne’ teaser trailer that shows the ‘Shameless’ alum fully transformed into the Hollywood billboard icon.

Fans got a new look at Emmy Rossum as Los Angeles icon Angelyne in the upcoming limited series, Angelyne, on March 9. Peacock released a 20-second teaser trailer that shows the former Shameless star, 35, in character as the 71-year-old elusive Hollywood billboard star. Emmy looks completely unrecognizable as her character steps out of a building, heads into her signature pink Corvette, puts on a pair of pink sunglasses, and drives off. Emmy’s Angelyne rocks a blonde wig and a velvet pink mini dress in the epic scene.

Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum on the set of ‘Angelyne’ in West Hollywood on February 20, 2020 (Photo: London Entertainment/SplashNews)

“You really wanna know my story? The story of my life?” Angelyne’s voiceover says in the teaser trailer as the blonde bombshell gets in her fabulous car. “The truth is, I’m something you have to experience. I’m Angelyne,” she adds. Peacock revealed that the eight-episode series will premiere on May 19.

The official synopsis for Angelyne says the show is “about fame, identity, survival, billboards, Corvettes, lingerie, men, women, women teasing men, men obsessed with women, West Hollywood, crystals, UFOs, and most importantly of all, the self-proclaimed Rorschach test in pink, glow-in-the-dark queen of the universe, Angelyne.”

Related Gallery

'Shameless' -- Photos Of The Gallaghers & More

Emmy Rossum as Fiona Gallagher in SHAMELESS (Season 9, Episode 07, "Down Like the Titanic"). - Photo: Isabella Vosmikova/SHOWTIME - Photo ID: SHAMELESS_907_0759
Christian Isaiah as Liam Gallagher and William H. Macy as Frank Gallagher in SHAMELESS (Season 9, Episode 01, "My Penis May Have Helped Heal You"). - Photo: Paul Sarkis/SHOWTIME - Photo ID: SHAMELESS_901_384
Emmy Rossum as Fiona Gallagher in SHAMELESS (Season 9, Episode 01, "My Penis May Have Helped Heal You"). - Photo: Paul Sarkis/SHOWTIME - Photo ID: SHAMELESS_901_1922

Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum (Photo: Marion Curtis/StarPix for Amazon Prime/Shutterstock)

Angelyne is based on a 2017 Hollywood Reporter longform exposé by Gary Baum that revealed the elusive Hollywood star’s real name and backstory. The investigative feature identified the star as Renee Goldberg, the Poland-born daughter of Holocaust survivors who were able to flee to America after being sent to concentration camps. Angelyne eventually reinvented herself as the blonde bombshell that captured the world’s attention in the ’80s.

Martin Freeman, Alex Karpovsky, Lukas Gage, Jefferson Hall, Charlie Rowe, and Molly Ephraim also star in the limited series. Emmy is also an executive producer on the show, which started filming since before the COVID-19 production delays in March 2020.