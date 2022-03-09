See Pics

Emily Ratajkowski Wears Nothing In Gorgeous Photos To Celebrate Son’s 1st Birthday

Emily Ratajkowski
Jean-Marc Haedrich/Sipa/Shutterstock
Emily RatajkowskiEmily Ratajkowski out and about, New York, USA - 23 Sep 2019
Emily Ratajkowski shows off her toned abs in a Nasty Gal outfit out and about in Tribeca. ***BYLINE MUST READ RACHPOOT/MEGA***. 07 Oct 2020 Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski out and about wearing Nasty Gal. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA706117_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Model Emily Ratajkowski is seen heading to a Fashion Show at the Lincoln Center this morning in New York City. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski Ref: SPL5113215 050919 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Emily Ratajkowski Emily Ratajkowski out and about, New York, USA - 09 Jul 2019 Wearing The Row, Shoes By Giuseppe Zanotti View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
News Writer

Emily Ratajkoswki is the proudest of moms, celebrating her son’s first birthday with a slew of nude pics showing off her very pregnant belly pre-Sylvester’s birth.

Emily Ratajkowski is wearing her birthday suit for her baby boy Sylvester Apollo Bear‘s birthday! The mom, 30, shared a series of gorgeous photos you can see here of herself while she was pregnant with her son, who is now 1-years-old. In the first photo, Emily laid down in a filled bathtub under moody blue lighting, cradling her baby bump and breasts. In the second and third photos, she posed standing up and on her knees in a large pink chair, respectively. The final shot showed her adorable son, sitting up in bed as he spent quality time with mom.

Emily welcomed her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard on March 8, 2021. The supermodel shared the news at the time with a sunlit Instagram photo of herself breastfeeding her son, whose face she kept out of view for the image. “Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side,” Emily captioned the post shared on March 11. “Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life.”

Although the My Body essayist liked to keep Sly out of the limelight, fans got a glimpse of his face on Sept. 30, six months after she gave birth. It’s not surprise the baby was absolutely precious! In the cute pic, which Emily posted to her Instagram Stories, the baby was seated on a couch while dressed in a knitted blue sweater that says “Sly” on it. The toddler is also wearing a Mickey Mouse diaper, brown socks, and a red hat that is a bit too big for him. Such a cutie pie!

Emily shared a second face photo of Sylvester to her IG Stories, and it’s just as cute as the last. The second image, which can be seen above, shows Sylvester sitting in his own chair at lunch beside Emily and across from the model’s friend, comedian Ziwe Fumodoh. Sylvester is again wearing his cute “Sly” sweater, and is also sporting Ziwe’s massive furry pink hat that Emily adorably put on her son’s head. “trying on Ziwe’s hat,” Emily wrote on the image.

Related Gallery

Emily Ratajkowski -- See Photos Of The Model

Emily Ratajkowski is seen out with her son Sylvester Apollo BearEmily Ratajkowski out and about, New York, USA - 04 May 2021
Model Emily Ratajkowski shows off her baby bump in a black cut-out dress with red boots in New York CityPictured: Emily RatajkowskiRef: SPL5194799 261020 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Pregnant Emily Ratajkowski is all smiles while touching her belly in New York City. 26 Oct 2020 Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA710457_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]