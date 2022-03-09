Emily Ratajkowski Wears Nothing In Gorgeous Photos To Celebrate Son’s 1st Birthday

Emily Ratajkoswki is the proudest of moms, celebrating her son’s first birthday with a slew of nude pics showing off her very pregnant belly pre-Sylvester’s birth.

Emily Ratajkowski is wearing her birthday suit for her baby boy Sylvester Apollo Bear‘s birthday! The mom, 30, shared a series of gorgeous photos you can see here of herself while she was pregnant with her son, who is now 1-years-old. In the first photo, Emily laid down in a filled bathtub under moody blue lighting, cradling her baby bump and breasts. In the second and third photos, she posed standing up and on her knees in a large pink chair, respectively. The final shot showed her adorable son, sitting up in bed as he spent quality time with mom.

Emily welcomed her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard on March 8, 2021. The supermodel shared the news at the time with a sunlit Instagram photo of herself breastfeeding her son, whose face she kept out of view for the image. “Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side,” Emily captioned the post shared on March 11. “Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life.”

Although the My Body essayist liked to keep Sly out of the limelight, fans got a glimpse of his face on Sept. 30, six months after she gave birth. It’s not surprise the baby was absolutely precious! In the cute pic, which Emily posted to her Instagram Stories, the baby was seated on a couch while dressed in a knitted blue sweater that says “Sly” on it. The toddler is also wearing a Mickey Mouse diaper, brown socks, and a red hat that is a bit too big for him. Such a cutie pie!

Emily shared a second face photo of Sylvester to her IG Stories, and it’s just as cute as the last. The second image, which can be seen above, shows Sylvester sitting in his own chair at lunch beside Emily and across from the model’s friend, comedian Ziwe Fumodoh. Sylvester is again wearing his cute “Sly” sweater, and is also sporting Ziwe’s massive furry pink hat that Emily adorably put on her son’s head. “trying on Ziwe’s hat,” Emily wrote on the image.