See Pics

Rachael Kirkconnell Sparkles In Mini Dress As Matt James Rocks Double Denim At ACMs

matt james rachael kirkconnell
Stephen Greathouse/Shutterstock
Kristin CavallariAcademy of Country Music Awards, Arrivals, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - 07 Mar 2022
Kristin Cavallari Academy of Country Music Awards, Arrivals, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - 07 Mar 2022
Brock Davies, right, and Scheana Shay arrive at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas 57th ACM Awards - Arrivals, Las Vegas, United States - 07 Mar 2022
Caitlyn Smith arrives at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas 57th ACM Awards - Arrivals, Las Vegas, United States - 07 Mar 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

The 2022 ACM Awards were a date night for ‘The Bachelor’ couple Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell, who got into the country spirit with their ensembles.

They’re going strong! Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell looked madly in love while walking the Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet on March 7. The lovebirds hit up Las Vegas for the awards show and were amongst the first to arrive on the red carpet. They both brought out some of their best country-inspired attire for the show.

matt james rachael kirkconnell
Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell at the ACM Awards. ( Stephen Greathouse/Shutterstock)

Rachael showed up wearing a sparkly black mini dress, which was decorated with silver stars. The LBD had fringe detail at the bottom, and she paired the look with strappy black heels, which wrapped around her ankle. Rachael also carried a sparkling silver clutch to match the silver stars of the dress.

Meanwhile, Matt channeled Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s famous American Music Awards, double denim look with his outfit. He wore jeans and a blue button down, along with a denim jacket and blue sneakers. He even rocked a denim bucket hat and sunglasses to complete the goofy outfit!

Related Gallery

Sexiest ACM Awards Dresses Of All Time: Photos Of Country Stars Looking Hot

Lindsay Ell arrives at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Carly Pearce arrives at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Carrie Underwood 54th Annual ACM Awards, Arrivals, Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 07 Apr 2019 Wearing Nicolas Jebran

It’s been almost a year since Rachael and Matt got back together following the drama in the aftermath of their season of The Bachelor. Matt picked Rachael at the end of his season, which was filmed at the end of 2020. Although they didn’t get engaged, they left the show as a couple. However, while the season was airing, old photos of Rachael exhibiting racist behavior went viral on the Internet. Matt broke up with her, and at After the Final Rose in March 2021, the two revealed they were no longer together.

Eventually, by the end of April, Matt and Rachael found their way back to each other, and they have been together ever since. In January, Matt opened up to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about why the relationship works. “We just like to live in the moment,” he explained. “We don’t let other people’s expectations of our relationship determine how we act and what we do and what we post and it’s been healthy for us. We spend so much time together, and that’s really the key to getting to know somebody — listening.”