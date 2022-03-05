‘Million Dollar Listing’s Josh Flagg & Husband Bobby Boyd Divorcing 5 Year Marriage

Josh Flagg, 36, and Bobby Boyd are calling it quits. The Million Dollar Listing star and his husband announced their intention to divorce after five years of marriage on March 4. They both shared messages on Instagram that revealed the news along with an explanation that said they tried their best to make things work but it ultimately didn’t work out and they wish each other well.

“Bobby and I are divorcing,” Josh’s message began. “This might sound abrupt but I felt I should be transparent from the top rather than bury the headline. This was not a rash or impulsive decision. We have been very thoughtful before coming to this conclusion.”

“It was not a lack of love but rather the two of us growing in different directions and wanting very different things for ourselves,” he continued. “I care deeply about Bobby and have nothing but love and respect for him. I want how we separate from each other to represent that. Thanks to all for your unwavering support.”

Bobby’s message was a similar one that read, “The last 6 years of my life I wouldn’t change for the world. 6 years ago, I met and fell in love with my best friend. From the first date we were inseparable and took off at lightning speed. Josh and I had a whirlwind of a love story that I will forever be grateful for. We have both taught each other so much and have learned so much about ourselves throughout our relationship.”

“As the news has come out, it may seem sudden to most of you, but Josh and I have been spending the last couple of months figuring this out together,” his words continued. “We wanted this to be private between us and not involve most of our friends and family. If there is one thing I can say about both of us, it’s that we both gave everything we absolutely could to make this work.”

“Unfortunately, as we have learned, sometimes love isn’t enough,” he added. “We have found that we want different things for our lives and our paths look very different now. I love Josh with all of my heart and will always respect and admire him. I’m forever grateful to him for showing me that true love does exist. And now, today, we both go on our new journeys. This may be the end of our romantic relationship, but I’ll always consider him part of my family.”