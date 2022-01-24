Fredrik Eklund Leaving ‘Million Dollar Listing’ After 11 Years: ‘It’s Time For The Next Chapter’

It’s the end of an era for ‘Million Dollar Listing.’ Fredrik Eklund announced that he’s leaving the real estate reality TV show to focus on his kids and new projects.

Fredrik Eklund, 44, is saying goodbye to Million Dollar Listing after 11 years on the hit reality TV series. He announced the big news with a heartfelt message on Instagram. “After an amazing 11 years, I’ve decided it’s time for the next chapter in my life, and to leave Million Dollar Listing. It’s an end of an era and a new start for me,” he began in a message to his fans. He thanked Andy Cohen and the executive producers of the show, making it clear that this was a well-thought-out and discussed decision.

He then cited all of the accomplishments he achieved while filming the show including building up his agency to “the nation’s largest and most prolific team that reached $4.5 billion in 2021,” working with A-list celebrities like 50 Cent and Rebel Wilson and moving between eight of his own properties. He also highlighted his personal successes like meeting and marrying his husband Derek Kaplan while on the show and welcoming their twins into the world.

“It’s time for my next chapter. There’s more to do, new projects and experiences, my kids are growing and my business is pulling me in all sorts of exciting directions,” he wrote in the conclusion of his post. “Thank you to Bravo, my cast mates from both coasts, and the incredible crew. We made television history together.”

Fredrik’s most recent appearance with the franchise was on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles. During the finale, viewers watched him feud with Josh Altman and Josh Flagg. Despite the explosive showdown, it reportedly didn’t have any weight on Fredrik’s decision to leave. “The fallout is from six months ago and it is not even on Fredrik’s radar and didn’t factor in any of his decisions,” a source told PEOPLE.

Fredrik has been on Million Dollar New York since it first premiered in 2011. He starred on the New York series of the franchise for nine seasons. Upon his decision to be bi-coastal, he joined Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles for Season 13 after appearing as a guest on Season 12. His spunky energy and signature high kick will be missed by all.