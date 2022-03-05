See Pics

Kristen Stewart Wears Daring Crop Top Under Mesh Dress At Santa Barbara Film Fest – Photos

Kristen Stewart
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Kristen Stewart 'Charlie's Angels' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Nov 2019 Wearing Germanier
Kristen Stewart American Riviera Award, Santa Barbara International Film Festival, California, USA - 04 Mar 2022
Kristen Stewart 'Spencer' premiere, BFI London Film Festival, UK - 07 Oct 2021
Kristen Stewart 'Spencer' photocall, 78th Venice International Film Festival, Italy - 03 Sep 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 28 Photos.
The Oscar nominee wowed onlookers in a daring ensemble as she accepted the American Riviera Award.

Kristen Stewart has been making the rounds for awards season, and she’s looking absolutely incredible while doing it! The star — who has been nominated for a Best Actress Academy Award for her work as Princess Diana in Spencer — proved on point when she was spotted at the Santa Barbara Film Festival on Friday (March 4). At the annual event, Kristen was handed the American Riviera Award, allowing her some acceptance speech practice if she just happens to walk away with the Oscar in a few weeks.

Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart arrives at the Santa Barbara Film Fest on March 4, 2022. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

The Twilight alum looked every inch the movie star in her daring ensemble featuring a crop top hiding underneath a black mesh dress. The sophisticated number highlighted her toned torso and gave Kristen a runway style worthy of an award itself! The gown was punctuated with feathery accessories around the waist and cut just below the knee. The actress’ trademark sandy blonde tresses were pinned up allowing a full view of her flawless face, which was adorned with just a dab of makeup.

Charlize Theron presented Kristen with the American Rivera Award at the celebrated film festival. Whie introducing the young starlet, the Mad Max: Fury Road vet gushed about Kristen. “You have a real commitment and it shows in everything you do,” Charlize said. “It’s been so fun to watch the trajectory of your career. Your most recent film, Spencer, I have to say is my favorite work of yours to date. It’s not an easy task to take on the most iconic figure in modern history, but you let us into this character. You gave us a glimpse into her soul in the most tactful and heart wrenching way.”

Kristen Stewart rocked a black mesh dress for the event. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

When Kristen stepped on stage to accept the award from Charlize, she turned to the audience and let it be known she was humbled by the experience. “Thank you for acknowledging me at this time in my life. I’m in such a good place to receive it,” she told the film festival’s panel. She also thanked Spencer director Pablo Larrain, saying “I wish he was here right now. Thank you forever for this.”