Charli XCX Rocks Mini Skirt At ‘SNL’ Rehearsal After Collaboration With Britney Spears Fell Through

Charli XCX was photographed leaving the Bowery Hotel in New York in an eye-catching colorful outfit that included a ruffled tie-dye crop top and skirt with neon boots.

Charli XCX, 29, looked stunning in her latest figure-flattering outfit! The singer stepped outside of the Bowery Hotel in New York, NY while on her way to rehearsals for her appearance on Saturday Night Live later tonight and flaunted a pink and dark purple tie-dyed ruffled crop top and matching mini skirt from Chet Lo. The beauty also wore neon green knee-high heeled boots with her stylish outfit and carried a mini hot pink purse with gold straps.

Charli wore her long dark hair down and parted to the side as she confidently posed for cameras outside of her hotel. She also rocked gorgeous makeup, including eyeshadow that matched her fashion choice. To top things off, her long nails were painted and she wore stud earrings.

Charli’s appearance precedes her performances as a musical guest on SNL. The host who will be introducing her is Oscar Isaac and it’s sure to be a good live show. A promo for the episode, which can be seen below, showed Oscar and SNL cast member Aidy Bryant poking fun at Charli’s English accent and trying to sound like her.

Before Charli was getting attention for her upcoming SNL appearance, she did so for a new song last summer. The talented star teamed up with Joel Corry, Jax Jones, and Saweetie for a song called “Out Out,” which has high-energy and is sure to make anyone dance. She was also supposed to collaborate with Britney Spears for her “Slumber Party” remix but admitted the timing didn’t work out.

When Charli isn’t making headlines for her music, she’s leading the way with her incredible photos on social media. She often posts various eye-catching gems that always get a large response from followers. One of her latest posts included pics of her looking fierce in a black tank top, skirt, and pink coat at an event.