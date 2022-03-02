Matthew McConaughey Claps Back At Hair Transplant Speculation & Reveals Secret To Regrowth

Matthew McConaughey, 52, may be known for having luscious locks but it wasn’t always that way. The actor turned down rumors that he had a hair transplant when he opened up about using a special topical ointment after noticing he was going bald 19 years ago, in a new interview. He first reflected back on when the hair loss made him buzz off the hair he had left in the 1990s.

“You can go back and look at things like The Wedding Planner and those things; I mean, you’ll see, I was losing,” he told LADBible. “I got a picture, turn of the millennium party in 2000 in Jamaica, I was looking down laughing and there was a baseball-sized bald spot on the top of my head.”

After shaving his head, Matthew further explained that he rubbed the topical ointment he used on his head “once a day for 10 minutes,” giving advice to the interviewer, who asked how he could make his own hair grow back.

“I was fully committed to it,” he said. “No Propecia, no nothing, it was just manual labour.”

Although the ointment may have had something to do with the regrowth, the hunky star admittedly doesn’t know exactly how it all worked, but he’s had a full head of hair ever since. “All I can tell you is it came back,” he shared. “I have more hair now than I had in 1999.”

Once Matthew explained how his hair regrowth process worked, he told the outlet a story about how a surgeon at a hair transplant convention once took responsibility for his thick locks.

“He goes, ‘Can I just look at your hair? Can I just feel it and see?’ I said, ‘Yeah man,’ and he goes ‘You don’t have transplants!’ I said, ‘That’s what I said, of course I don’t,’ ” he explained.