Matthew McConaughey, 50, Posts Shirtless Throwback & Fans Think He Looks The Same Today

Has Matthew McConaughey even aged in the past 30 years? The actor posted a throwback pic from the early ’90s that has fans swooning, and he looks just the same today!

Quick question: is Matthew McConaughey incapable of aging? That’s what fans (and we) wanted to know after seeing a throwback pic Matthew posted to social media from the early 1990s. The young actor is shown in the photo leaning up against his classic Datsun 280ZX in his Missouri City, Texas neighborhood, wearing just a pair of denim shorts and sunglasses. The bleached blonde hair is a nice touch, too!

Fans couldn’t get over how much the Oscar winner still looks like his younger self, at 50 years old. He’s still got those killer abs and baby face. If he weren’t rocking jorts and Sun-In, then the photo could totally have been taken today. “You’re kidding me,” one fan commented on Instagram. “One time, just one time that I would like to see Matthew not look cool in a pic. just once,” another joked on Twitter.

Speaking of throwbacks… Matthew and Jennifer Lopez had the ultimate The Wedding Planner reunion recently! The co-stars reconnected on Twitter in May to reminisce about their days filming the iconic romantic comedy. On the May 1 episode of the Serenity star‘s weekly web series McConaughey Takes, he revealed that he “had a lot of fun” starring opposite Jennifer. When the episode was posted to Twitter, she responded, “Let’s do it again soon” and included the winking emoji. Sequel, anyone?