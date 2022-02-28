Watch

Chef Jose Andres Serving Hot Meals To Ukrainian Refugees Amidst Russian Attacks: ‘I Am Distraught’

Jose Andres
Eloy Alonso/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Jose Andres Chef Jose Andres in his Minibar restaurant in Washington. Donald Trump's organization is suing celebrity chef Jose Andres for backing out of a hotel project in Washington. Andres had planned to open a restaurant at the Trump International Hotel. Trump's organization was selected by the federal government to renovate the historic Old Post Office building on Pennsylvania Avenue and turn it into a luxury hotel Trump DC Hotel, Washington, USA
Spanish chef Jose Andres poses as he arrives to the Cathedral as he finishes Way of St James in Santiago de Compostela, Spain, 13 July 2021. Jose Andres, founder of non-profit meal-providing organisation World Central Kitchen (WCK), has completed the French Camino de Santiago within 13 days. Chef Jose Andres finishes the James Way, Santiago De Compostela, Spain - 13 Jul 2021
Celebrity Chef Jose Andres leaves to deliver to-go meals to area fire fighters and the homeless in Washington, DC, USA, 19 March 2020. Several of Chef Andres' restaurants have opened as community kitchens offering a limited menu at discounted prices, The spread and containment efforts of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruptions to daily life across the globe. Coronavirus COVID-19 reactions in Washington, DC., USA - 19 Mar 2020
Chef Jose Andres attends the Time 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, in New York 2018 Time 100 Gala, New York, USA - 24 Apr 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
News Writer

Jose Andres revealed that he set up his nonprofit organization World Central Kitchen at the Ukraine-Poland border to assist in the heartbreaking refugee crisis.

Chef José Andrés is helping feed Ukrainians who are seeking refugee in Poland amidst the attacks from Russia. José, 52, revealed on Twitter February 25 that his nonprofit organization World Central Kitchen is stationed at the Ukrainian-Poland border helping feed refugees. “People of the World…Like you, I am distraught watching Ukraine under attack. We must come together as a force for good!” the celebrity chef said. “@WCKitchen is on Poland border delivering meals tonight—Romania soon.” José also revealed that he’ll further support Ukraine with the Jeff Bezos’ Courage and Civility Award, which is worth $100 million that he received last year.

The famous cook also said in a video that the World Central Kitchen will be present at the Poland border “to take care of the needs of the Ukrainian people.” He went on, “I always say whenever there is a fight hungry people will eat. Well, here is a fight. We are going to make sure that nobody’s going hungry and we show the respect they deserve.” José also told his fans they need “to be a force of good” and find peace to “create a better world.”

The crisis in Ukraine has captured the attention of the entire world. Celebrities are heartbroken about the situation, and some addressed the Russia-Ukraine conflict at the 2022 SAG Awards on Feb. 27. Lady Gaga said in a red carpet interview that her “heart really goes out to Ukraine.” Jessica Chastain and Jean Smart both shared their love to the Ukrainian people during acceptance speeches at the awards show.

Chef Jose Andres
Chef Jose Andres (Photo: Eloy Alonso/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Ukraine Invasion: See Photos From Attacks And Protests

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday February 27, 2022 said he was skeptical of the results of a forthcoming meeting between Russian and Ukrainian delegations at the border with Belarus. Ukraine announced that a delegation would meet Russian officials for talks amid mounting tensions in the country. Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in Belarus, Kyiv, Ukraine - 28 Feb 2022
Smoke rises over the part of Ukraine's capital situated on the right bank of the Dnipro River in the morning on Sunday, Kyiv, capital of Ukraine. Morning in Kyiv on February 27, 2022, Ukraine - 27 Feb 2022
Ukraine border checkpoint. Thousands of people wait to cross the border into Poland. A line of 26 km by car from the border post. Families have been waiting for a week. People are exhausted but everything is calm. There is an incredible spirit among helping. Ukranian Refugees on the Polish Border, Medyka, Poland - 27 Feb 2022

Since Vladimir Putin first gave the go-ahead for Russia to begin enacting “special military operations” across the Ukrainian border, civilians have been fleeing the country in droves as the whole world watches. President Joe Biden denounced Russia’s attacks in a press conference from the White House on Feb. 24. He also announced further economic sanctions being placed on the Russian government on imports and the country’s elites to place a massive cost on the Russian economy.