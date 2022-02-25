Meghan Markle & Prince Harry ‘Stand With The People Of Ukraine’ In Powerful 1st Statement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle called Russia’s attack on Ukraine a ‘breach of international and humanitarian law,’ in their first statement about the conflict in Europe.

Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan Markle, 40, are firmly supporting Ukraine as the country faces attacks by Russia under the orders of Vladimir Putin. A statement posted to the couple’s Archewell Foundation website on Feb. 24 read, “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same.”

U.S. President Joe Biden is also supporting Ukraine. He denounced Russia’s attacks in a press conference from the White House on Feb. 24, and also announced further economic sanctions being placed on the Russian government on imports and the country’s elites to place a massive cost on the Russian economy. “Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war, and now he and his country will bare the consequences,” Biden said.

Biden also promised that the U.S. military forces will not be joining the conflict in Europe, but will continue to support Ukraine and NATO allies. “This aggression cannot go unanswered. If it did, the consequences for America would be much worse,” the president said. “America stands up to bullies. We stand up for freedom. This is who we are.”

Numerous celebrities have also spoken out about the European conflict. Dancing With The Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy revealed via Instagram that he’s currently in Ukraine amid the attacks. “WAR is NEVER an answer,” he said on a video. Sean Penn is there as well to film a documentary about the conflict with Russia.