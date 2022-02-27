Mira Sorvina & Lisa Kudrow Hilariously Reunite As ‘Romy & Michelle’ To Present At SAG Awards

Have a Romy & Michelle day! Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow reunited after 25 years throwing back to their iconic characters at the SAG Awards on Sunday.

Watch out SAG Awards, here come Romy & Michelle! Actresses Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow just reunited as their eponymous characters from the 1997 comedy Romy & Michelle’s High School Reunion and fans were here to eat it up! The ladies appeared on stage in pink and blue suits, signaling their iconic pink and blue dresses worn in the film. They also walked out to Cyndi Lauper‘s “Time After Time,” aka the song they danced to in a memorable final scene from the movie, all smiles as they seemed more jovial than ever to be reuniting.

To top things off, the ladies brought post-its instead of an envelope to read the nominees for cast ensembles. We could go into why those post-its were significant, but … perhaps you should check out the 1997 classic to find out for yourself!

The hilarious and heartwarming comedy about female friendship, which also starred Janeane Garofalo and Alan Cumming, became a cult favorite after its release. This Romy & Michelle SAG Awards reunion has fans wondering … could there finally be a sequel in our future?

“ROMY AND MICHELLE reunion at the #sagawards omg. ❤️ The feels,” wrote one user on Twitter. “@LisaKudrow @MiraSorvino loved that film and still do today. Best ever.” Another person gushed, “Does this mean a Romy and Michelle sequel because yes please.”

More fans chimed in with their excitement, as one person stated, “Aww it’s Romy and Michelle! Just hit me with all the nostalgia.” Another fan wrote, “We didn’t know we needed a Romy and Michelle High School Reunion Reunion but glad we got it.”

Another user noted that a sequel is definitely wanted by the fan base, but perhaps on a few conditions. “I would [want] a sequel to Romy and Michelle but it has to be with Lisa and Mir. I don’t want a remake,” they stated. “I want to see the original actors at their current age being Romy and Michelle.”