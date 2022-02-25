‘After The 90 Days’ Preview: Annie Cries When Amber Is Denied Her Visa Again

Amber gets disappointing news about her visa in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘David & Annie: After the 90 Days.’ Annie breaks down in tears over the latest development.

Amber meets up with David and Annie outside the U.S. Embassy to tell them that her visa has been denied again. “I didn’t get it,” Amber says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the David & Annie: After the 90 Days finale. David asks what they said to Amber when they denied her again.

“I don’t know. They just said, ‘No.’ They won’t give it,” Amber replies. Annie starts to cry. David tells Amber that this is not her fault. “It’s going to be okay,” David says as he comforts Annie and Amber.

At this point, Annie is beyond frustrated. “Just so many time,” Annie admits. Amber feels “sad” over getting denied again. “I feel like I brought them disappointment again,” Amber reveals.

A tearful Annie wonders why they didn’t get Amber a reason. Annie consoles Amber and tells her to not be stressed about this. “The more we hurt, the more experience we gain, and next time will be better,” Annie says. No matter what, Annie will always be there for Amber.

It’s decided that Amber will stay in school in Bueng Kan, while Annie and David go back to the U.S. “I really want her to be with me, be we have fail. That’s it,” Annie says. They’ll try again next year.

David and Annie came to Thailand in hopes of bringing Jordan and Amber, Annie’s brother and cousin, back to the U.S. with them. David has had to prove to Annie’s family that he can take care of Jordan and Amber. “I don’t know what I can do to prove to Annie’s family that I have the ability to take care of Amber and Jordan,” David said in a previous episode. David has been supportive of Annie’s wishes regarding Amber and Jordan, and this is the latest roadblock they have had to overcome. David & Annie: After the 90 Days finale will air February 28 at 9 p.m. on TLC.