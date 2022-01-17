‘After The 90 Days’: Annie’s Aunt Calls David ‘Unhealthy’ After He Struggles On A Hike

David tries to hike up a mountain this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘After the 90 Days,’ and he gets winded quickly. Annie’s aunt says that David is ‘fat’ and ‘unhealthy.’

David really wants to impress Annie’s family, and he thinks he can do that by leading the pack on this trail. “As I’m going up the mountain, all of a sudden, gravity is now catching up to me. My mind says one thing, and my ass is telling me another,” David says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the January 17 episode of David & Annie: After the 90 Days.

David begins struggling to breathe as the hike continues. He starts lagging in the back. “You are so slow. If you take the kids with you, how will you be able to take care of them?” Lom, Annie’s aunt, asks David after they reach the top.

Lom doesn’t hold back on David when it comes to her concerns for Amber and Jordan. “They are going to get fat like you and become unhealthy,” Lom tells David straight-up.

Annie gives some context for Lom’s worries about David. “Lom very concerned because Amber and Jordan is the youngest generation there for the family, who they look after. For Lom, it’s kind of like you’re taking their baby away too,” Annie says.

David doesn’t want Lom or the rest of the family to feel this way at all. He wants them to feel like Amber and Jordan are in a good spot. “I don’t know what I can do to prove to Annie’s family that I have the ability to take care of Amber and Jordan,” David admits.

On David & Annie: After the 90 Days, the couple is trying to bring Jordan and Amber, Annie’s brother and cousin, to America. They’ve traveled all the way to Thailand to get them, but they’ve been faced with a number of challenges ever since they got there, especially when it comes to Annie’s family. The 90 Day Fiance spinoff series airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on TLC.