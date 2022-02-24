‘Jeopardy’ Champ Amy Schneider Engaged To GF After Winning Nearly $1.4 Million On Show

Who is engaged? That would be Amy Schneider! The ‘Jeopardy!’ champion showed off her and her now-fiancée sweet matching engagement rings.

Amy Schneider, 43, may have won over $1.4 million on Jeopardy! but it seems like she scored another big win! The game show champion announced that she got engaged to her girlfriend Genvieve Davis, 25, on Thursday, Feb. 24. She shared a heartwarming picture of her and her now-fiancée wearing not only matching royal blue nail polish but matching engagement rings!

I have an announcement: Genevieve is no longer my girlfriend… she's my fiancée!!! I couldn't be happier or more proud to spend my life with the very best person in the entire world 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/ftd53zxnzF — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) February 24, 2022

“I have an announcement: Genevieve is no longer my girlfriend… she’s my fiancée!!!” she wrote along with the pic. “I couldn’t be happier or more proud to spend my life with the very best person in the entire world.” Amy first introduced the world to Genevieve in a lengthy Twitter thread explaining her origin story.

She explained that she and Genevieve met in Summer 2020. She was hanging out with her best friend when she had called her boyfriend’s sister to come back her up. That sister turned out to be Genvieve. And the rest was history. “Now, I’d never really believed in “love at first sight,” and maybe I’m just retroactively projecting my feelings back onto that encounter, but I swear I knew when she walked in the door that she was going to be in my life for a long time,” Amy tweeted of the encounter.

They got to know each other as friends and began officially dating in February 2021 and even adopted a cat together adorably named “Meep” the following month. Now, a year after they started dating, they’re happily engaged! This won’t be the Jeopardy! champion’s first marriage. She revealed that she had married her college sweetheart but the two split in 2016, the year she came out as trans.

Amy is best known for her incredibly successful run on Jeopardy!, winning 40 games in a row. She won an impressive $1,382,800 and broke the record of winning the second-highest amount on the trivia game show, surpassing Matt Amodio and making history in more ways than one. After breaking her streak, she shared that she plans on using the money to buy a house and take a trip to Ireland during an interview with Extra. She’ll also be able to have quite the lavish wedding with her earnings if she so chooses!