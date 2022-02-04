Amy Schneider Reveals How She Plans To Spend Her $1.4 Million ‘Jeopardy!’ Winnings

The ‘Jeopardy!’ champion has her eye on a few things, including a long-awaited getaway, after her 40-game run on the game show.

Amy Schneider has a few big plans on deck now that her run on Jeopardy! has come to an end. The 42-year-old contestant revealed that she’s not rushing to spend all of her $1.4 million winnings at once, but she does have a few big purchase in mind to treat herself after the historic run. Amy revealed that she has travel on the mind in a Thursday February 2 interview with The New York Post.

One of the first major expenses that Amy has is a long-awaited trip to Ireland at the most perfect time to go. “Travel is definitely a part of the plan,” she said to The Post. “I mentioned on the show that we wanted to go to Ireland, and while we’re still finalizing it, it’s looking like we’ll be there for St. Patrick’s Day.”

Other than the trip, Amy admitted that she’s taken a bit of a vacation from her software engineering job, and she was getting some new clothes. “No big ticket items, but I’m refreshing my wardrobe, things like that,” she said, but she also mentioned that she and her partner Genevieve Davis are thinking about making a down payment on a house between “some fun shopping in the meantime.”

It’s nice to know that Amy has some fun shopping planned after her historic run on the show, which made her the highest winning woman in Jeopardy! history, before her run came to an end on January 27, when she was defeated by Rhone Talsma. Amy’s 40-game streak is second only to Ken Jennings and his 74-game record.

Actress and Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik commended Amy for her incredible run on the show during an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife. “She’s a really, really powerful figure. And I think it’s also so important to point out that, I consider Jeopardy a nonpartisan, non-political place. It’s a place where people want to tune in to be entertained by people in tremendous intellect. And Amy did that. Representation matters in the culture that we live in,” she said.