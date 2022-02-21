Camila Cabello Rocks A Bikini While Lounging In A Hot Tub On Scottsdale Getaway — Photos

The ‘Havana’ singer showed off her wild side as she partied with her pals in a hot tub for a girls’ getaway to Arizona.

Living her best life! Camila Cabello isn’t going to let her recent breakup with Shawn Mendes stop her from enjoying 2022! The “Havana” singer, 24, took to her Instagram on Sunday (Feb. 20) to share a fun photo album of her girl’s trip to Scottsdale, Arizona. Camila, rocking a floral bikini, looked to be having a blast with some of her closest friends as they enjoyed a dip in the hot tub.

Camila also let fans see her participate in the Tough Mudder women-only mud race in Arizona. The pop star shared photos of the event to Instagram, where she and her gal pals were dressed in black athletic apparel with ‘Tough Mothas’ printed on the backside of their jogger shorts. In one hilarious snap, the 6 ladies piled on top of each other in a pyramid to celebrate finishing the team event.

Meanwhile, Camila is still dealing with the aftermath of her breakup with the “Treat You Better” hitmaker. And apparently Shawn is too, as he recently took to his Instagram to confess to fans that he was having a “hard time” on social media lately, although he didn’t specify if it had anything to do with his split from Camila. However, the post was about thanking his fans for tuning into his latest breakup anthem. “I just wanted to make a little video and say thank you to everybody who has been connecting with ‘It’ll Be Okay’ and posting videos,” Shawn shared in the short clip. “I’m having a little bit of a hard time with social media at the moment and just kind of my relationship with it. But I have lots of people sending me videos and telling me what’s going on.”