Kodak Black Reveals His Leg Injury After Being Shot Outside Justin Bieber’s Party – Watch

In videos uploaded to his Instagram, the rapper is seen using a walker with his leg in a brace as he passes out stacks of cash to his friends.

Kodak Black isn’t shying away from showing fans the wounds he suffered after he was shot outside Justin Bieber’s Super Bowl party. Taking to his Instagram on Saturday (Feb. 19), the rapper shared videos where he is seen hanging out with family and friends while his injured leg remains in a brace. “Minor Incident Over The Weekend But All Praise To YAHWEH,” the “Super Gremlin” singer wrote alongside a post featuring him using a walker.

In the clips, Kodak is hobbling around as he chats up his mom while they celebrate the new mansion he claims he just purchased for her for $3 million. Kodak reveals even more of his generosity, as he passes out stacks of cash to his friends. “I Gave My Ni***s 15 Bandz a Piece Even Tho That Loyalty Priceless … & 3 New Rolex’s Kuz They Always On Time,” he captioned the clip. At one point in the five-minute video, Kodak is seen giving high fives to another man with a similar leg injury, though it’s unclear if that individual was also involved in the shooting.

In yet another Instagram video, Kodak gave a close up of his leg wrapped in a bandage and held in place by a brace, as he said, “This what it is. Screenshot it, be happy about it. Whatever, hooray. Celebrate this muthaf*****, you heard me. ‘Bout time. I done stood up in shootouts. I done stood up in multiple shootouts and ain’t never get scratched. Just got a little scratch.”

Kodak was identified as one of the three victims shot outside the Bieber after-party at the Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood on Feb. 11.  Multiple gunshots were fired after a fight erupted outside the establishment, according to a police statement obtained by HollywoodLife. The three victims — including Kodak — were wounded and taken to a nearby hospital where they remained in stable condition. Authorities had previously shared the incident was not gang-related. The LAPD also shared in a press release that they are currently seeking a black male suspect.

 