The Game Lashes Out For Not Being Invited To Perform During The Super Bowl Halftime Show

The SBLVI Halftime Show was a tribute to hip-hop, but The Game wasn’t feeling the love. The California rapper thought HE should have been up there alongside Dr. Dre instead of 50 Cent.

Forgot about Dre? How about “Forgot About The Game?” Such was the case during the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. Though the Feb. 13 event at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium showcased Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar – a trio of Southern California hip-hop heavyweights – it also included appearances by Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and a surprise cameo from 50 Cent. While some fans thought it was one of the best Halftime shows in history, The Game (aka Jayceon Terrell Taylor, 42) wasn’t that impressed. In fact, he seemed a bit salty that he wasn’t asked to join in.

The Game reposted a few Instagram Stories to his account after the Halftime Show went down. “FYI: [The Game] should’ve been on stage at the Super Bowl,” said @_kingrrell. “I’ll be [the] first to say it.” The Game added “Sh-t brazy fr” to the story. After sharing a few videos from his Super Bowl LVI party – including a pair of backside-bouncing beauties, The Game reposted another IG Story, this time from @sincereshow. “[The Game] should have performed at [the] Super Bowl with @DrDre. I mean, this is LA.” The Game shared another story expressing that too.

One could say that The Game had a good point. The Compton rapper was a presence in the West Coast hip-hop scene in the early 2000s. And with the Super Bowl happening in Southern California, it seemed like a perfect time to celebrate all the sounds of Cali hip-hop. But, considering 50 Cent’s and The Game’s long-standing bad blood – Capital Xtra has a rundown of their 12-year feud – it’s possible that The Game was feeling a little miffed that Fiddy got a chance to play the Super Bowl before him.

The inclusion of Eminem from Detroit and Mary J. Blige from New York made the Halftime show a celebration of now just Southern California hip-hop, but hip-hop in general. Dre oversaw the show, and so the people who appeared were approved by him. “The objective for this show was always to bring Dr. Dre’s artistic vision to life,” Roc Nation EVP of Strategy and Communications Jana Fleishman told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Everyone knows that Dr. Dre is very meticulous with his creative and collaborative artistry, so he had very specific ideas for the execution of this performance and highlighting the versatility of all the artists on stage in a unique way.”