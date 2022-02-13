Sarah Palin & New BF Ron Dugay Hold Hands After He Confirms They’re Dating – Photos

Sarah Palin and Ron Dugay aren’t shying away from PDA anymore as the couple was spotted holding hands just after the NHL player confirmed they were dating.



Sarah Palin, 58, and her new boyfriend Ron Dugay, 64, had previously been discrete about their relationship status but now have been spotting showing some PDA since the NHL legend confirmed they are dating. The politician and athlete were spotted holding hands as they walked down the streets of NYC on Friday, Feb. 11. Sarah wore a fitted black coat, leggings and a faux fir scarf as she held a rose, most likely bought for her by her beau who matched her wearing a dark grey jacket and black jeans. Click here to see the lovebirds in action.

They were also spotted enjoying a romantic dinner in Little Italy. They sat down for outdoor dining at Gelso and Grand and shared a salad and some garlic bread. They unwinded with a glass of margarita each as they celebrated Sarah’s birthday and perhaps the end of the seventh day of her New York Times defamation trial.

Their romantic dinner came after Ron confirmed their relationship. Earlier on Friday, he denied that there was anything romantic going on with the politician. “We’re friends. I’m here to support her,” he told The Daily Beast when asked about appearing at the trial. However, he told a different story over text. “Are you dating Sarah Palin?” A reporter from the outlet asked him, to which he responded, “Hi. Yes.”

Before dating the former New York Rangers, Sarah was married to Todd Palin for 31 years. Todd had officially filed for divorce on September 6, 2019– which was his birthday and six days after their wedding anniversary. The filing wasn’t a complete surprise to the former Alaskan governor since he had initially told her he wanted a divorce via email.

“I found out from an email from an attorney saying that she was hired and that was on June 19th, I’ll never forget it,” interview with Dr. James Dobson’s Family Talk. “It was devastating. I thought I got shot. I’m sure so many of you either — maybe you’ve been through [divorce] or you have people whom you love — you’ve witnessed how horrible it is. But I just think, wow, maybe except for the death of a child, I don’t know what could be more… Yeah, it hurts.”