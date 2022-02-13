Mary Mary Kick Off The Super Bowl With Sparkling Performance Of ‘Lift Every Voice & Sing’

The gospel duo, composed of sisters Erica Campbell and Trecina Atkins-Campbell, gave an emotional rendition of the lyrical hymn known as the ‘Black National Anthem.’

Mary Mary proved to be the perfect act to perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at Super Bowl LVI. The urban contemporary gospel duo, composed of sisters Erica Campbell and Trecina Atkins-Campbell, took over the SoFi Stadium with their powerful rendition of the iconic hymn known as the “Black National Anthem.” Accompanied by the Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles, Mary Mary, who dared to impress in sparkling blue outfits, hit every note flawlessly as they belted out the first lyrics, “Lift every voice and sing, Till earth and heaven ring.”

While the audience was moved by the emotional presentation, Mary Mary wowed them with their fearless fashion as well. The darling duo looked every inch the musical icons in their matching blue ensembles featuring a plethora of sparking sequins. One of the outfits was a sophisticated full-length dress, as the other was a casual, yet chic, jacket and pants set.

When it was announced Mary Mary would be taking part of the sports extravaganza at the new Inglewood, California stadium, the sisters, who were born in Inglewood, took to social media to relay their enthusiasm for the huge opportunity. “We’re so excited to represent INGLEWOOD at #SBLVI with our performance of Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the duo wrote on Instagram, alongside promo art for the performance. “Tune in. You won’t want to miss it!” Their fans will certainly be excited for the halftime show as well, as five music icons — Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar — will perform together on one stage!

