Khloe Kardashian & Kerry Washington Lead Celebrity Reactions To ‘Great’ Super Bowl Halftime Show

Celebrities went wild over the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show featuring ​​​​Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar just delivered one of the best Super Bowl Halftime Show‘s of all time, and famous viewers at home are going wild over it. Especially after that 50 Cent surprise appearance.

Khloe Kardashian immediately took to Twitter after the show and said, “That was a great halftime show!” Don Lemon said, “Now that was a #HalfTimeShow!!!!,” while Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy Osefo added, “For REAL hip-hop heads that #HalfTimeShow was AMAZING! Dre is the voice of a generation. So glad he got his flowers #STILLDre #SuperBowl #SuperBowlLVI.”

That was a great halftime show! #HalfTimeShow — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 14, 2022

Mary J Blige. That’s it. That’s the tweet. Bowing down. #SuperBowlLVI — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) February 14, 2022

Now that was a #HalfTimeShow!!!! 🔥 🙌🏾 — Don Lemon (@donlemon) February 14, 2022

For REAL hip-hop heads that #HalfTimeShow was AMAZING! Dre is the voice of a generation. So glad he got his flowers #STILLDre #SuperBowl #SuperBowlLVI — Dr. Wendy Osefo (@WendyOsefo) February 14, 2022

Later, Glee star Kevin McHale went wild on Twitter, saying, “Fuck, that was phenomenal #HalfTimeShow,” and he’s right. Fabolous then said, “DRE. ..SNOOP… EM.. MARY J… 50… KENDRICK… Classic Half Time Show!!!”

Before the big game, the Super Bowl Halftime Show headliners hyped up their performance at a press conference and even joked about holding back on potential wardrobe malfunctions. When asked whether there’d be any surprises, Snoop told a reporter, “There won’t be any wardrobe malfunctions though, if that’s what you’re implying”. However, Snoop also said that he wouldn’t commit to keeping his shirt on.

“No, I had to talk Snoop and Em out of pulling their penises out,” Dr. Dre interjected. “Especially Eminem”. The hip-hop legends were, of course, referencing the infamous halftime show at the 2004 Super Bowl, which saw Justin Timberlake briefly exposing Janet Jackson’s breast live on national television. Obviously, nothing like that happened this year, but the group did deliver some pretty special moments.

And Dr. Dre promised a legendary performance, which is exactly what we got. Before the show, he said, “The show will be fu**ing incredible. Not trying to be egotistical, but who else could do this show here in L.A.? Who else could perform at the halftime show other than these amazing artists put together?” He was right — not only did they all deliver a show we’ll never forget, but it was one of the best Halftime Shows of all time.