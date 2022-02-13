Adele Keeps A Low Profile In Brown Sweat Suit After Wild Night Out At London Gay Bar – Photos

Adele arrived in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday as she had her hooded sweatshirt over her head just one day after she danced on a pole during a surprise appearance at an iconic gay club in London.

Adele, 33, appeared relaxed and warm during her latest touchdown in Los Angeles, CA. The singer arrived in the City of Angels on the morning of Feb. 12, the day after she made headlines for showing up to a gay London club, and seemed to try and keep a low profile while wearing a brown sweat suit that included a hooded top and sweat pants. She also wore slippers and a black face mask and had her hair down as she waved at onlookers while getting in a car that her luggage was being put into.

Adele’s low key L.A. arrival comes after she and her friends arrived at the London club Heaven on Thursday night. They were reportedly escorted to one of the VIP areas of the venue and watched G-A-Y’s Porn Idol event. While wearing a Fendi suit, the British gal then went down to the club’s main stage and started dancing on one of the poles while fans cheered her on. She topped the night off by singing “It’s Raining Men” by the Weather Girls while dancing with the event’s performers and picking a winner for the event.

Before Adele’s wild night and then easygoing morning, she got attention for her appearance at the BRIT Awards on Feb. 9. The beauty showed up in a black dress with a lace top and posed for epic photos on the red carpet. She also snagged three BRIT Awards, including Artist of the Year, British Album of the Year for 30, and British Single of the Year for “Easy on Me” before the night was over.

One of the other memorable things that happened at the BRITS was that Adele wore a huge diamond ring on her left hand’s ring finger. The accessory sparked rumors that she might be engaged to her boyfriend Rich Paul, but when Graham Norton asked her directly during her appearance on his show a few days later, she didn’t give a straight answer.

“As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t,” she said, referencing the ring. “It’s lovely though, isn’t it?”