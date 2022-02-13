See Pics

Adele Keeps A Low Profile In Brown Sweat Suit After Wild Night Out At London Gay Bar – Photos

SplashNews
British Singer Adele Performs on the Stage of the Miles Davis Hall During the 42nd Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux Switzerland 12 July 2008 Switzerland Schweiz Suisse MontreuxSwitzerland Montreux Jazz Festival - Jul 2008
AdeleRadio 1 'Big Weekend', Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent, Britain - 10 May 2008
Adele Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball at Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, America - 13 Nov 2008 A host of stars hit the red carpet in New York last night in the name of a good cause. Justin Timberlake, Jessica Alba, Tyra Banks, Elijah Woods, Iman and David Bowie were just some of those who stepped out for Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball. The event was hosted by singer and actress Alicia Keys in order to support the organisation, which provides life-saving anti-retroviral treatment, care and support services to children and their families with HIV/AIDS in Africa and the developing world. Iman co-hosted the cocktail party, which was followed by a live auction and dinner at the Hammerstein Ballroom. On the night, Queen Latifah was honoured for her humanitarian work, as was Simon Fuller, the brains behind the 'Idol Gives Back'. There were also musical performances from Justin Timberlake, Chris Daughtry, Adele, and Emmanuel Jelq.
AdeleThe Brit Awards 2008 Arrivals, Earls Court, London, Britain - 20 Feb 2008Adele2008 Brit Awards at Earl's Court in London, England on February 20, 2008 .London, England Photo ® Matt Baron/BEImages View Gallery View Gallery 39 Photos.
Adele arrived in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday as she had her hooded sweatshirt over her head just one day after she danced on a pole during a surprise appearance at an iconic gay club in London.

Adele, 33, appeared relaxed and warm during her latest touchdown in Los Angeles, CA. The singer arrived in the City of Angels on the morning of Feb. 12, the day after she made headlines for showing up to a gay London club, and seemed to try and keep a low profile while wearing a brown sweat suit that included a hooded top and sweat pants. She also wore slippers and a black face mask and had her hair down as she waved at onlookers while getting in a car that her luggage was being put into.

Adele
Adele in Los Angeles. (SplashNews)

Adele’s low key L.A. arrival comes after she and her friends arrived at the London club Heaven on Thursday night. They were reportedly escorted to one of the VIP areas of the venue and watched  G-A-Y’s Porn Idol event. While wearing a Fendi suit, the British gal then went down to the club’s main stage and started dancing on one of the poles while fans cheered her on. She topped the night off by singing “It’s Raining Men” by the Weather Girls while dancing with the event’s performers and picking a winner for the event.

Adele
Adele walking outside in her brown sweat suit. (SplashNews)

Song of the Year - Adele - Easy On Me42nd BRIT Awards, Show, The O2 Arena, London, UK - 08 Feb 2022
Adele42nd BRIT Awards, Arrivals, The O2 Arena, London, UK - 08 Feb 2022
Adele 42nd BRIT Awards, Arrivals, The O2 Arena, London, UK - 08 Feb 2022

Before Adele’s wild night and then easygoing morning, she got attention for her appearance at the BRIT Awards on Feb. 9. The beauty showed up in a black dress with a lace top and posed for epic photos on the red carpet. She also snagged three BRIT Awards, including Artist of the Year, British Album of the Year for 30, and British Single of the Year for “Easy on Me” before the night was over.

One of the other memorable things that happened at the BRITS was that Adele wore a huge diamond ring on her left hand’s ring finger. The accessory sparked rumors that she might be engaged to her boyfriend Rich Paul, but when Graham Norton asked her directly during her appearance on his show a few days later, she didn’t give a straight answer.

“As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t,” she said, referencing the ring. “It’s lovely though, isn’t it?”