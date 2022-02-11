Adele Hops On Stage & Pole Dances While Partying At Club 2 Days After BRIT Awards — Watch

The crowd went wild when Adele, who was watching a stripping contest at a gay club in London, stormed the stage and showed off some moves of her own.

Work it, Adele! The 33-year-old singer partied it up at a gay nightclub in London on Thursday, Feb. 10, just two days after she took home three awards at the 2022 Brit Awards. Adele was in the audience for G-A-Y’s Porn Idol event, which is a stripping contest, at Heaven nightclub, before she decided to hop on the stage herself! The “Easy on Me” songstress performed a brief pole dance, which caused the audience to go absolutely wild. The epic moment was caught on video by a fan, and can be seen below.

Now what is Adele doing pole dancing in my favourite gay club? pic.twitter.com/pJXJzA7bJE — Karolis 🍄 (@Karolis_G) February 11, 2022

Adele looked so classy on that pole. She was dressed in a gorgeous pastel Fendi suit, an outfit that few people would wear while pole dancing. But hey, more power to ya Adele! As she showed off her moves, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Cheryl Hole (who was hosting the event), the stripping contestants, and the audience cheered so loud. Adele’s moment in the spotlight happened while The Weather Girls‘ “It’s Raining Men” played.

After the pole dance, Adele got to choose the winner of the G-A-Y’s Porn Idol event. “You can have the final say, you’re f**king Adele and I’m little old Cheryl,” Cheryl told the superstar singer, according to The Daily Mail. Adele said kind words about the event’s female winner on stage. “Yes I pick her, I can see you’re f***ing beautiful, f***ing lovely, f***ing confident with all these men around. We love being f***ing females don’t we,” she said. Cheryl also posted a photo of her and Adele from the wild night to Instagram.

It’s been a great few days for Adele. At Tuesday’s Brit Awards, she took home three prizes, including Song of the Year for “Easy On Me.” She said in her acceptance speech, “Thank you so much, it’s always a pleasure to be here. I always love coming home, and the Brits is such a big part of my career from way back when, when I was a little fetus.” Adele also made headlines by rocking a diamond on her left ring finger — fueling speculation that she got engaged to her boyfriend, Rich Paul, who wasn’t at the event.

The 2022 Brit Awards marked Adele’s first public appearance (and performance) since postponing her Vegas residency. “I’m so sorry, but my show isn’t ready,” the singer announced in a tearful Instagram post on Jan. 20, one day before the show was supposed to start at the Colosseum of Las Vegas in the Caesars Palace Hotel to promote her new album, 30.

“Half my crew and team are [ill] with COVID and still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show,” Adele explained. “I’m gutted — I’m sorry it’s so last minute, we’ve been awake for over 30 hours trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that traveled to get here. I’m really, really sorry.”