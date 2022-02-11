See Pics

Ciara Rocks Majorly Plunging Black Dress At 2022 NFL Honors — Photos

ciara
Frank Micelotta/Picturegroup/Shutterstock
Katy Perry and A.J. Watt present the AP Defensive Player of the Year Award at the NFL Honors show, in Inglewood, Calif Super Bowl NFL Honors, Inglewood, United States - 10 Feb 2022
Singer Katy Perry and Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt announce the nominees for defensive player of the year during the NFL Honors, ABC live telecast held at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood California on Thursday, February 10, 2022. NFL Honors 2022, Inglewood, California, United States - 11 Feb 2022
Ciara 11th Annual NFL Honors, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Feb 2022
Ciara and Russell Wilson 11th Annual NFL Honors, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Feb 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

While supporting her hubby at the 2022 NFL Honors, Ciara absolutely stole the show in her black dress, which featured a plunging neckline and high slit.

Ahead of the 2022 Super Bowl, some of the biggest NFL stars were given awards at the NFL Honors. While the two teams playing in the big game — the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams — rested up for Feb. 13, other big-name football players and celebs gathered at the YouTube Theater on Feb. 10. Ciara was amongst the list of celebrity attendees, showing up to the event alongside her football player husband, Russell Wilson.

ciara
Ciara attends the 2022 NFL Honors. (Frank Micelotta/Picturegroup/Shutterstock)

As always, Ciara looked absolutely incredible on the red carpet. She wore a black dress, with a choker-neckline that led into material which plunged all the way down to her midsection. The daring dress was complete with a thigh-high slit up one side, allowing her to show off her sky-high, open-toed black heels. Ciara completed the look with her hair in curls and a single braid down one side in the front. She also accessorized with chunky bracelets and rings.

When Ciara posed with Russell on the red carpet, she turned to the side to reveal the back of her dress. The outfit was a party in the back, as well, with a completed bare cutout from top to bottom. Meanwhile, Russell looked dapper for the occasion in his velvet tuxedo.

ciara
Ciara and Russell Wilson at the NFL Honors. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

At the NFL Honors, Aaron Rodgers was given the MVP Award for the fourth time. Aaron has yet to address his future with the Green Bay Packers, but if this is his last season with the team, it’s certainly a good way to go out! Meanwhile, Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback, Joe Burrow, who will be playing in the Super Bowl, was named Comeback Player of the Year. Cooper Kupp, of the Los Angeles Rams, was Offensive Player of the Year, and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ T.J. Watt took home Defensive Player of the Year. Other attendees included Peyton Manning, Katy Perry, Rebel Wilson and more.