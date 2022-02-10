Dr. Dre Jokes He Had To ‘Talk Snoop & Eminem Out Of Pulling Their Penises Out’ At Super Bowl

Dr. Dre joked that he had to tell Eminem and Snoop Dogg to keep it in their pants for their epic Super Bowl performance with Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige.

There are some things better left to the imagination and Dr. Dre, thankfully, understands that. Eminem and Snoop Dogg were reportedly considering turning the Super Bowl Halftime Show X-rated by exposing their nether regions. During an interview with the other performers, they joked about whether they had to worry about having a wardrobe malfunction. That’s when Dr. Dre revealed that any indecent exposure may not be an accident.

“I had to talk Snoop and Eminem out of pulling their penises out,” Dre said via TMZ. “It’s just actually Eminem.” Thankfully, the “Still D.R.E.” rapper reassured that Slim Shady would be keeping it “casual” and wouldn’t be flashing any of his goods. Nudity or not, the halftime show will definitely be full of excitement. In addition to Dr. Dre, Eminem and Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige will also be singing their classics.

As if the lineup of all-stars wasn’t enticing enough, Pepsi dropped an ad for its Halftime show that’s as epic as these stars are. All of them are summoned to perform in their own unique ways. Eminem finds out while engaged in a rap battle with his younger self. Meanwhile, Snoop gets the call while cruising down the highway, Mary during a photoshoot and Kendrick while he’s songwriting. All the while, Dre seemed to be the mastermind behind it all. In the end, they unite and roll up to the SoFi stadium ready to perform.

The hip-hop stars are just as excited to perform as we are to see them. “This should’ve happened a long time ago,” Dre said of the genre’s legends hitting the Super Bowl stage via THR. “Hip-hop is the biggest genre of music on the planet right now, so it’s crazy that it took all of this time for us to be recognized. I think we’re going to go on and do a fantastic show and we’re going to do it so big that they can’t deny us any more in the future.”

While many people tune in just for the Halftime Show (guilty!), there will be a game going down during the Super Bowl and it will be quite a showdown. The Los Angeles Rams will be playing in their hometown and taking on the Cincinnati Bengals. Who’s going to take the big win? We won’t know until Sunday, Feb. 13!