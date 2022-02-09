Stassie Karanikolaou Shows Off Incredible Figure In Sheer Green Catsuit With Zebra Lingerie

Stassie Karanikolaou looked sexier than ever when she rocked a skintight, sheer green catsuit with zebra lingerie underneath for an event in LA on Feb. 8.

When it comes to Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, 24, she is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did at the Jimmy Choo X Mugler event in LA on Feb. 8. Stassie showed off her fabulous figure in a skintight sheer green catsuit with lingerie underneath.

Stassie rocked a bright green, long-sleeve Mugler mesh catsuit that was completely see-through. The turtleneck one-piece was tight against Stassie’s frame and showed off her zebra lingerie underneath.

Kylie Jenner’s BFF rocked a tiny, plunging zebra bralette that revealed ample cleavage and put her toned abs on full display. She styled the bandeau with a matching high-rise thong that was low-cut in the front and completely bare in the back, revealing her curvy behind.

Stassie accessorized her look with a pair of ankle-strap black mesh pointed-toe pumps and a tiny black leather purse. As for her glam, she had her long brown hair down and straight with front bangs covering her forehead. She added a sultry smokey eye and a glossy mauve lip.

Stassie has been loving one-piece catsuits and just recently she rocked a brown velvet Skims Velvet Stirrup Onesie. Aside from this look, she also just wore a sexy white PrettyLittleThing Shape Cream Sheer Textured Cut Out High Neck Jumpsuit.

The sheer white lace jumpsuit featured a halter neckline with a bralette underneath while the sides were completely cut out, revealing her tiny waist. The bottom half of the jumpsuit featured skinny leggings and she topped her look off with a gorgeous updo, leaving some pieces out in front to frame her face.