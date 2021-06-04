Kylie Jenner Rocks Black Lingerie & Cuddles Up To BFF Stassie In Sexy Video

When it comes to Kylie Jenner & her BFF Stassie, the duo is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit & Kylie opted for black lingerie while cuddling up to Stassie in a sexy new video!

Everyone knows that Kylie Jenner and her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou are super close, but the BFFs showed just how close they are when Kylie posted a sexy video to her Instagram story. Kylie posted a video of the pair shot in the mirror while wearing a black low-cut black bra that put her cleavage on full display. Meanwhile, Stassie was seen with her arms around Kylie’s waist hugging her from behind while nuzzling her head on Kylie’s shoulder. As the two hugged, Kylie sang into the mirror, “You are my best friend forever,” while Stassie laughed and kissed Kylie’s cheek.

Both girls looked stunning in the video as Kylie had her long black hair down in curls while Stassie’s brown hair was down in loose beach waves. They were all done up with full faces of makeup and they looked fabulous as they got ready to go to eat at the restaurant Sant’olina in Beverly Hills. After posting the video of the pair getting ready, Kylie showed off their looks for the evening as they got in the car to go out. Kylie wore a pair of metallic leather straight-leg pants with a cropped sheer orange ruched top, brown snakeskin pointed-toe pumps, and a black lace body chain around her waist.

Stassie rocked a similar outfit that evening featuring a pair of high-waisted dark brown leather pants with a shiny gold metallic crop top and a pair of clear PVC heeled sandals. The BFFs always rock similar outfits and they love to match, so we are not surprised that they both decided to wear leather pants for their fun night out on the town.