Brooke Shields, 56, Goes Topless & Poses In Nothing But Jeans For Stunning New Ad

Brooke Shields looked sexier than ever when she went completely topless while wearing nothing but a pair of jeans for a new Jordache campaign.

When it comes to Brooke Shields, one thing is for sure – she doesn’t age a day. The 56-year-old model proved that when she starred in the new Jordache, “You’ve Got The Look” spring 2022 campaign as she posed in a slew of sexy denim outfits.

Brooke Shields looked incredibly sexy when she went completely topless except for a pair of straight-leg jeans for the campaign. (Cass Bird)

In one photo, Brooke went completely topless, wearing nothing but a pair of mid-rise, dark-wash straight-leg jeans. The photo was taken from behind as Brooke’s bare back and sideboob was on display. She looked over her shoulder in the photo as her brown hair was down in loose waves.

Brooke Shields looked stunning in a new campaign for Jordache. (Cass Bird)

Another gorgeous photo from the campaign featured Brooke lying down while wearing dark wash, high-rise flared jeans with a skintight, long-sleeve black top tucked in. The top featured a plunging scoop neckline that revealed ample cleavage and she topped her look off with a pair of black pointed-toe pumps.

As if her photoshoot couldn’t get any better, Brooke posed in high-waisted jeans with a white, short-sleeve graphic T-shirt tucked in, as she rolled around on the floor and posed for the cameras.

One shot featured Brooke sitting down while wearing tight, high-waisted black skinny jeans with a button-down shirt tied in the front to be cropped, and she chose to keep the shirt unbuttoned down the neckline.

For the campaign, she rocked a pair of high-waisted jeans white a white graphic T-shirt tucked in. (Cass Bird)

Liz Berlinger, President of Jordache, gushed about having Brooke as their campaign star, “We are excited to work with Brooke Shields.”

Berlinger continued, “Like Jordache, she is iconic in fashion. We have watched her grow from a young girl into an incredible woman, mother and entrepreneur – throughout it all she has remained authentic and an inspiration to women everywhere.”