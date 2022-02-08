‘The Real Dirty Dancing’ Preview: Loni Love Grinds On Tyler Cameron During Chemistry Challenge

Loni Love and Tyler Cameron are spicing things up in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘The Real Dirty Dancing.’ Loni admits that dancing with Tyler is ‘not even a challenge!’

Loni Love and Tyler Cameron are trying to recreate the magic between Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze during one of Dirty Dancing’s most intimate scenes. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of The Real Dirty Dancing, Loni and Tyler take on a challenge that’s all about great chemistry.

“I want to give you something a little different,” Loni says to Tyler. He’s more than “ready” for it. Loni takes off her wig while they’re dancing. “Who’s this now?” Tyler asks. “This is… Denise,” Loni tells him before she starts to laugh.

They dance along to “Cry to Me” by Solomon Burke, the same song used in the 1987 film. Loni is wearing an outfit similar to what Baby wears in the movie. Tyler is in a black tank top and pants just like Johnny wears.

The chemistry is effortless between Loni and Tyler, and this isn’t lost on the two celebs. “Loni made me feel free, comfortable, and loose. Everything that I needed to be to be the best Johnny I could be,” Tyler admits.

Loni didn’t find this challenge difficult whatsoever, especially since she got to get very close to Tyler! “Any time you can grind up on Tyler, it’s a good time. That’s not even a challenge!” Loni says.

Loni and Tyler are just two of the celebrities competing on The Real Dirty Dancing. They’re joined by Brie Bella, Corbin Bleu, Cat Cora, Howie Dorough, Antonio Gates, and Anjelah Johnson-Reyes. These celebrities are competing to be crowned the first Real Dirty Dancing champions and the winning “Baby” and “Johnny.

The Real Dirty Dancing is a 4-week special event series that is taking place at Virginia’s Mountain Lake Lodge, the real location for the film’s fictional Kellerman’s Lodge. These celebs will continue to recreate iconic scenes from Dirty Dancing, including that famous lift! The Real Dirty Dancing airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on FOX.