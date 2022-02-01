Brie Bella & Tyler Cameron Recreate Baby & Johnny’s Sexy Scene For ‘Dirty Dancing’ Show

Nobody puts Brie Bella in the corner! Brie, Tyler Cameron, Corbin Bleu, and more are coming together for the ultimate ‘Dirty Dancing’ competition where they’ll be recreating iconic scenes from the movie.

The Real Dirty Dancing is celebrating one of the most legendary movies of all time. The new FOX series is a celebrity dance competition that features celebrities reliving the classic film’s most memorable dance moments in the hope of becoming the next Baby and Johnny, who were played by Jennifer Grey and the late Patrick Swayze in the beloved 1987 film. Brie Bella, Tyler Cameron, Corbin Bleu, Cat Cora, Howie Dorough, Antonio Gates, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, and Loni Love will become immersed in the Dirty Dancing experience.

At one point in the 4-week special event series, Brie and Tyler recreate the romantic scene when Baby and Johnny dance to “Cry to Me” by Solomon Burke. This moment in the movie leads to Baby and Johnny making love. Their chemistry is off the charts, and Brie will have to try and bring that magic with Tyler.

The all-star celebs will also be trying to recreate the scene when Baby and Johnny practice the famous lift in the water. Cat ends up practicing the lift with host Stephen “tWitch” Boss. It’s definitely a lot harder than it looks!

The Real Dirty Dancing takes place at Virginia’s Mountain Lake Lodge, which was the real location for the film’s fictional Kellerman’s Lodge. Get ready for even more nostalgia. In addition to recreating the iconic scenes, Dirty Dancing’s amazing soundtrack and unforgettable fashion will also be incorporated into the series.

The competition will also feature special guest judges who will help decide which celebrity couples will make it through and which couple will be “put in a corner.” In the end, one man and one woman will be crowned the winning “Baby” and “Johnny,” becoming The Real Dirty Dancing champions. The show will air Tuesdays on February 1, 8, 15, and 22 at 9 p.m. on FOX.