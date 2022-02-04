Fashion

Nina Dobrev Stuns In Plunging Pantsuit At Mammoth Film Festival — Photos

nina dobrev
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Ashley Greene Khoury and Kate Bosworth 'The One' film premiere, Mammoth Film Festival, California, USA - 03 Feb 2022
Nina Dobrev 'The One' film premiere, Mammoth Film Festival, California, USA - 03 Feb 2022
Ashley Greene Khoury 'The One' film premiere, Mammoth Film Festival, California, USA - 03 Feb 2022
Kate Bosworth 'The One' film premiere, Mammoth Film Festival, California, USA - 03 Feb 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Nina Dobrev looked stunning when she wore a plunging, fitted black suit to the Mammoth Film Festival in California on Feb. 3.

Nina Dobrev, 33, absolutely slayed the Mammoth Film Festival in California on Feb. 3, when she rocked a plunging black suit. The actress was promoting her new film, The One when she wore a V-neck blazer with nothing underneath, paired with matching flare-leg pants.

nina dobrev
Nina Dobrev looked fabulous at the premiere of her new film, ‘The One’ on Feb. 3, when she wore a plunging V-neck blazer with nothing underneath, paired with matching flare-leg pants. (Christopher Polk/Shutterstock)

Nina’s blazer had a deep V-neck that revealed ample cleavage, while the waist was cinched in with two massive crystal flower buttons on the front. She styled the jacket with the matching fitted black pants that had flared hems.

Nina styled her outfit with large silver earrings, neutral glam except for some eyeliner, and a middle-parted slicked back low bun.

Related Gallery

Stars Wearing Sexy Plunging Suits: Photos Of Hailee Steinfeld & More

Nina Dobrev 'The One' film premiere, Mammoth Film Festival, California, USA - 03 Feb 2022
Hailee Steinfeld wore a purple suit while promoting "Hawkeye" in New York City. 22 Nov 2021 Pictured: Hailee Steinfeld. Photo credit: ZapatA/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA807723_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Priyanka Chopra wears a flaming red pant suit with matching mask at The View Show to promote The Matrix: Resurrections in New York City.Pictured: Priyanka Chopra JonasRef: SPL5281033 161221 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights

Nina has been on a roll with her outfits lately, despite the fact that her boyfriend, Shaun White, is away competing in the Winter Olympics.

Just the other day, Nina looked fabulous when she rocked a pair of bright red, flowy high-waisted flared pants with a black turtleneck tucked in. On top of her shirt, she wore a fitted, black leather Rebecca Minkoff Adelia Jacket with a Saint Laurent Vinyle Bag and chunky black Louis Vuitton Beaubourg Platform Derby Shoes.

Meanwhile, just a day before that, Nina opted to wear the color red again, but this time, opted for a skirt suit. She was on The Ellen Show when she rocked a pleated red mini skirt with a matching, fitted blazer and a pair of Christian Dior J’adior Slingback Pumps.

When Nina isn’t dressed to the nines on a red carpet or on a talk show, she can usually be spotted wearing ski clothes. Last week she was on a snowy vacation when she rocked a cozy white La Ligne Courchevel Sweater with a patterned neckline paired with fitted white ski pants.