Nina Dobrev Stuns In Plunging Pantsuit At Mammoth Film Festival — Photos

Nina Dobrev looked stunning when she wore a plunging, fitted black suit to the Mammoth Film Festival in California on Feb. 3.

Nina Dobrev, 33, absolutely slayed the Mammoth Film Festival in California on Feb. 3, when she rocked a plunging black suit. The actress was promoting her new film, The One when she wore a V-neck blazer with nothing underneath, paired with matching flare-leg pants.

Nina’s blazer had a deep V-neck that revealed ample cleavage, while the waist was cinched in with two massive crystal flower buttons on the front. She styled the jacket with the matching fitted black pants that had flared hems.

Nina styled her outfit with large silver earrings, neutral glam except for some eyeliner, and a middle-parted slicked back low bun.

Nina has been on a roll with her outfits lately, despite the fact that her boyfriend, Shaun White, is away competing in the Winter Olympics.

Just the other day, Nina looked fabulous when she rocked a pair of bright red, flowy high-waisted flared pants with a black turtleneck tucked in. On top of her shirt, she wore a fitted, black leather Rebecca Minkoff Adelia Jacket with a Saint Laurent Vinyle Bag and chunky black Louis Vuitton Beaubourg Platform Derby Shoes.

Meanwhile, just a day before that, Nina opted to wear the color red again, but this time, opted for a skirt suit. She was on The Ellen Show when she rocked a pleated red mini skirt with a matching, fitted blazer and a pair of Christian Dior J’adior Slingback Pumps.

When Nina isn’t dressed to the nines on a red carpet or on a talk show, she can usually be spotted wearing ski clothes. Last week she was on a snowy vacation when she rocked a cozy white La Ligne Courchevel Sweater with a patterned neckline paired with fitted white ski pants.