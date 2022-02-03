‘And Just Like That’ Teases Samantha’s Return: EP Reveals If Kim Cattrall Will Ever Come Back

Carrie and Samantha have been texting all season, but they finally made plans to meet up in person during the ‘And Just Like That’ finale. The show’s EP revealed if a Kim Cattrall return in a season 2 is in the works.

Carrie returned to Paris to scatter Big’s ashes over their bridge in the And Just Like That season 1 finale. After this emotional moment, Carrie texted Samantha that she was in Paris and asked to meet for a cocktail. “How’s tomorrow night?” Samantha texted back. Carrie replied “FABULOUS.”

This reunion happened offscreen, but this was the first time Carrie and Samantha were going to be in the same room together since their rift. At the beginning of the season, fans learned that Carrie and Samantha were no longer talking after Samantha’s role as Carrie’s publicist ceased. Samantha moved to London, and Carrie longed to fix their friendship.

Samantha extended an olive branch when she sent flowers to Big’s wedding. Samantha and Carrie texted all season long before they decided to meet up in Paris. After showing there’s hope for Samantha and Carrie to mend their friendship, could Kim Cattrall and thus Samantha Jones return in And Just Like That season 2?

“No. Just like there was no thought that Kim would ever participate in And Just Like That, because she’s said what she had said,” Michael Patrick King, the show’s EP, told Variety. He later added, “I have no realistic expectation of Kim Cattrall ever appearing again.”

Kim has been open about not wanting to return to the character of Samantha after 6 seasons of Sex and the City and two movies. She refused to do a third Sex and the City movie. Back in 2017, she told Piers Morgan that deciding to no longer play Samantha was “an empowered decision in my life to end one chapter and start another.”

Feud rumors have simmered between Kim and Sarah Jessica Parker for years, with Kim telling Piers that she has “never been friends” with her Sex and the City co-stars. Despite the tension, SJP responded to a fan on Instagram and said she has never disliked Kim. She also noted that Samantha will have a presence on And Just Like That, even if Kim never returns. “Samantha isn’t part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do,” Sarah wrote.

And Just Like That has not been renewed for season 2 as of yet. However, Sarah revealed that discussions are ongoing. “Michael and I spoke two weeks ago and said: ‘OK, when are we going to talk about this?’” Sarah told Variety. “Because there’s a calendar and you don’t want to let too much time pass. There feels like there’s momentum.”