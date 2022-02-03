Ed Westwick Gushes Over ‘Gossip Girl’ Co-Star Leighton Meester In Rare Interview

It’s not every day that Ed Westwick spills the tea on ‘Gossip Girl,’ and he had nothing but good things to say about his co-star Leighton Meester, who he ‘misses dearly.’

Chuck Bass reunited with Vanessa Abrams when Ed Westwick sat down with Jessica Szohr for the Feb. 2 episode of her Gossip Girl-themed podcast, XOXO. With the show billed as the “ultimate deep dive into the cultural phenomenon known as Gossip Girl,” it’s no surprise that the conversation turned to Ed’s on-screen counterpart, Leighton Meester, who played Blair Waldorf on the series. “She’s an incredible talent,” said Ed, 34, as he praised working with Leighton, 35, on the series. “I miss her dearly.”

“We just had this great chemistry, and we used to make each other laugh, and I felt protective over her at times. Yeah, she probably made me better,” he added, per E! News. “I had an amazing time working with Leighton. And people really were taken with that relationship. It means so much to people, which is so cute and funny.”

Ed also had some kind words for his co-star Chace Crawford, who played Nate Archibald on the series. “Chace and I agreed to live together on the pilot. He was like, ‘Do you want to room together?’ I’d never lived outside my parents’ house, and I was like, ‘Yeah, sure, whatever.’ He went and looked at some places, and he sent me the strangest photos. It was like the corner of a ceiling with a little bit of the floor,” said Ed. “I was like, ‘Alright, sure. Whatever dude, looks fine!’ And so we lived together for the first two years.”

Ed seems to know his way around a science lab because he also spoke about having chemistry with Louise Linton on their movie, Me You Madness. “From the get-go, we just laughed and joked the whole way through this,” Ed told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “Going over the script and then kind of rehearsing and then like ad-libbing all of that. It was so kind of free and filled with fun, and neither of us took ourselves seriously, and that played into the whole comedy of everything.”

“And I felt so safe as an actor with Louise,” he added. “To just be free and just explore this kind of comedy. So yeah, I think it was there from the get-go, and it just grew and grew. Everyone involved in the film, all the crew as well, everyone was just having a blast.”