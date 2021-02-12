Ed Westwick & Louise Linton Reveal How They Achieved Their Hot Chemistry In New Movie ‘Me You Madness’
Ed Westwick and Louise Linton’s campy new thriller ‘Me You Madness’ drops today on VOD. They talked spin class and fight scenes in an EXCLUSIVE interview.
Ed Westwick, 33, and Louise Linton, 40, play lovers in the new film Me You Madness and their chemistry is off the charts. The Gossip Girl alum and the Scottish actress told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that a spin class on their first day of production played a part in their fast connection.
Another stand out scene is an over the top fight sequence that involves Ed literally grabbing Louise as she soars over his head. And, according to the co-stars, the scene almost got a little too real.
“During the fight sequence,” Ed shared, “Louise jumped up and flew over my head and I just thought, I have to catch this woman. I just kind of grabbed for her, I didn’t even think, because otherwise she would have landed flat on her head and that would have been the end of that.”
Louise is grateful Ed didn’t drop her — but the actress, turned director, is equally grateful the camera kept rolling. “I was thinking don’t drop me. But worse, I was like, ‘Don’t cut’,” she admitted with a laugh. “You know, because I thought this would be great to keep in the film. So we ended up keeping it in the movie. But hey, Ed, thanks so much for saving my life.”