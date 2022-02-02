Sean Penn Looks Unrecognizable As John Mitchell Alongside Julia Roberts In ‘Gaslit’

Sean Penn completely transforms into former U.S. attorney general John N. Mitchell for the new series ‘Gaslit,’ which also features Julia Roberts as his onscreen wife.

The first photos and teaser trailer for the new STARZ series Gaslit revealed Sean Penn’s shocking transformation into John N. Mitchell, President Richard Nixon’s attorney general who had a major role in the Watergate scandal. The Oscar is completely unrecognizable with intense prosthetics and a balding head. The Gaslit photos and teaser were revealed during the Television Critics Association’s Winter 2022 Press Tour.

Julia Roberts stars alongside Sean as Martha Mitchell, John’s wife and a key Watergate whistleblower. Martha ultimately becomes the “subject of a vicious White House smear campaign enacted in part by her own beloved husband.” For the crimes he committed in the Watergate scandal, John went to prison in 1977 and served 19 months. Martha and John split in the aftermath of the scandal.

“The goal in making this project has always been to bring a real humanity to this subject, which yields a far richer and more relatable story than the standard male-driven political dramas about the period,” creator, executive producer, and showrunner Robbie Pickering said in a statement. “I can’t wait for viewers to experience the extraordinary performances in this remarkable ensemble, led by Julia Roberts, brought to life in this thrilling, stranger-than-fiction tale of marriage, love, betrayal, and ultimately, hope.”

Gaslit also features an incredible ensemble that includes Dan Stevens as John Dean, Betty Gilpin as Mo Dean, Shea Whigham as G. Gordon Liddy, and Darby Camp as Marty Mitchell. The limited series will premiere April 24 on STARZ.

In July 2021, Sean refused to return to the Gaslit set and continue filming until all cast and crew were vaccinated against COVID-19. The show continued to film scenes that did not feature his character. In late September 2021, Sean returned to the set after reaching a compromise with the studio. The cast and crew he was working with upon his return were fully vaccinated, according to Deadline.