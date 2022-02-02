Justin Timberlake Is ‘Relieved’ After Janet Jackson Reveals The ‘Truth About Their Friendship’

Justin Timberlake is happy the public is getting the truth about he and Janet Jackson’s relationship, revealing to us EXCLUSIVELY how he has ‘nothing but love and respect’ for the singer.

"Justin is relieved that Janet let everyone in on the truth about their friendship because he was tired of hearing about it and having to answer questions about it," a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. After Janet Jackson, 55, revealed there's no bad blood between she and Justin Timberlake, 40, after their 2004 Super Bowl performance, Justin is reportedly "relieved" he can be exonerated from public scorn.

“It was so long ago, yet it still is something very painful for him, and he imagines for Janet, too. But Justin has nothing but love and respect for Janet and they have become close.”

It's been 18 years since the Super Bowl fiasco with Janet and Justin, and the "All For You" singer addressed their relationship in her new docuseries Janet Jackson for A&E and Lifetime. She also discussed the situation in a selfie filmed video in Miami, FL, earlier this month. "Justin and I are very good friends — we will always be good friends. We spoke just a few days ago and he and I have moved on…it is time for everyone else to do the same," she said in the brief clip.

Although Justin didn’t make an appearance in the doc, his source did share with us that Janet has “become like a sister to him” and that she knows “he is always down to collaborate” if she ever wishes to get into the studio together. “She contacted him prior to revealing the update and he was absolutely on board,” they added. “He was glad to hear that she was addressing everything and hopefully put it to an end.”

"Justin is really looking forward to the moment where he can do new music, do new films and when he is talking about his life, he can talk about the great things that are happening in it rather than harping on controversy," the insider shared. Moreover, another source close to Justin shared that when it comes to the "Rock Your Body" singer's past, considering everything that went down with Janet plus his ex Britney Spears, he knows it will still be "a topic of interest" with the public.

“He is so relieved that people know that he is friendly with Janet. [It]makes things so much easier for all the people who are talking about it negatively,” they continued. “He finally feels that he won’t have to walk on broken glass anymore.”