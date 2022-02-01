Jason Ritter Defends Wife Melanie Lynskey Against ‘Unsolicited Comments’ From Body Shamers

‘Yellowjackets’ star, Melanie Lynskey, stood up to a body-shamer on Twitter, and her husband, Jason Ritter, stepped in to have her back, as well.

Jason Ritter has a message for anyone who dares to comment on his wife, Melanie Lynskey’s, body. “If anyone has any further unsolicited comments about *anybody* else’s body, they can feel free to write them in permanent ink onto their own foreheads and swan dive directly into the sun,” he wrote on Twitter. Jason’s tweet was a reply to one of Melanie’s tweets, where she directly responded to a body-shamer, whose message has now been deleted.

“The story of my life since Yellowjackets premiered,” Melanie admitted. “Most egregious are the “I care about your health!!” people. B***h, you don’t see me on my Peloton! You don’t see my running through the park with my child. Skinny does not always equal healthy.” Melanie and Jason have been together since 2013 and have a daughter together.

Although Melanie has been acting for years, she was thrust into the spotlight in 2021 after starring on the Showtime hit, Yellowjackets. Unfortunately, the body-shaming comments haven’t only come from fans sitting behind their computers. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Melanie admitted that there was actually a Yellowjackets crew member who also made comments about her figure.

However, Melanie said that she felt it was important for her Yellowjackets character, Shauna, to be comfortable in her skin. “I did find it important that this character is just comfortable and sexual and not thinking or talking about it, because I want women to be able to watch it and be like, ‘Wow, she look like me and nobody’s saying she’s the fat one,'” Melanie explained. “That representation is important.”

Melanie also opened up about the hateful comments she got when her character had an affair with a younger man on the show. “I’m just like, ‘Wow, really? That’s where people’s heads are at, that the most important thing is being thin or young?'” she recalled. The actress also praised her co-stars, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis and Tawny Cypress, who she said banned together to write a letter to producers about the on-set body shaming on her behalf.