News

Joy Behar Calls On Taylor Swift & Younger Artists To Pull From Spotify Amid Rogan Controversy

Joy Behar, Taylor Swift
Dave Allocca/Starpix/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Taylor Swift attends the 2019 Time 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Taylor Swift Rock and Roll Induction Ceremony, Show, Cleveland, Ohio, USA - 30 Oct 2021
Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2019 - Day Two - O2 Arena - London. Taylor Swift during the media run on day two of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Seat at London's O2 Arena. The world's biggest stars performed live for Capital listeners at The 02 at the UK's biggest Christmas party. Artists performing across the weekend include Stormzy, Harry Styles, Rita Ora, Liam Payne, Taylor Swift, Mabel, Sam Smith, The Script amongst others. Picture date: Sunday December 8, 2019. See PA story SHOWBIZ Jingle Bell. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire URN:48896442 (Press Association via AP Images)
FILE -- In this Sept. 19, 2014 file photo, Taylor Swift performs at the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Swift is releasing her fifth album, “1989,” on Monday, Oct. 27, 2014. It is the Grammy winner’s first full-length pop album and features the hit song, “Shake It Off.” (Photo by Al Powers/Powers Imagery/Invision/AP) View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
News Writer

‘The View’ co-host called on younger artists to ‘take a stand,’ but is it fair to call out someone like Taylor Swift, who doesn’t own masters for her early work?

Joy Behar, 79, rallied for contemporary musicians to take note from the likes of Neil Young, 76, and Joni Mitchell, 78, and take their music off of Spotify amid controversies surrounding comedian Joe Rogan, 54, and his popular podcast sharing COVID misinformation during a Monday January 31 episode of The View. During the “Hot Topics” discussion, Joy pointed out how impactful it would be for someone like Taylor Swift, 32, to remove her music from the streaming platform in protest of Joe’s presence.

After discussing Joe’s Instagram response to the controversy, Joy called on people to “put their money where their mouth is,” and she said she wished that she saw more people take their songs off of Spotify. “I was disappointed that more musicians and singers, etc. did not pull out. They’re on Twitter all the time trashing people who don’t get vaccinated, and then they keep their music there. This would’ve been a good opportunity to show what you believe in, and I didn’t see it. I only saw two people from the 60s and 70s. Let’s see some young people do it. Let’s see Taylor and those guys take a stand,” she said.

Even though Joy’s sentiment is easy to understand, Taylor may not have been the best example, due to her well-documented battle for her master recordings, which were acquired by Scooter Braun many years ago. The “All Too Well” singer has been re-recording her first six albums and re-releasing them as “Taylor’s Version.” So far she has re-released her sophomore album Fearless and her 2012 critically-acclaimed hit Red. While she owns the masters for her three most recent albums and the re-released “Taylor’s Versions,” it’s not clear if she’d be able to take her entire discography off of Spotify, because of the masters ownership.

Frequent guest co-host Ana Navarro did commend Neil and Joni for opening up the discussion about COVID misinformation and seemingly influencing the streaming service in being more transparent about efforts it’ll take to combat misinformation citing a $2 billion dip the company took following the two pulling from the platform. The company has since pledged to add content advisories to podcasts that discuss covid, via Pitchfork. “I say thank you, not as much to Spotify, but to all the people who tuned off Spotify. To Joni Mitchell, to Neil Young, who started this. But for that, they would not have lost the $2 billion. They would not have done this, put these caveats and taken these measures,” Ana said earlier in the discussion.

Related Gallery

'The View' -- Photos Of The Show

THE VIEW - 10/24/19 Michael Douglas is the guest today on ABC's "The View." "The View" airs Monday-Friday 11am-12 noon, ET on ABC. VW19 (ABC/Lou Rocco) MICHAEL DOUGLAS, SUNNY HOSTIN, MEGHAN MCCAIN
THE VIEW - 10/24/19 Michael Douglas is the guest today on ABC's "The View." "The View" airs Monday-Friday 11am-12 noon, ET on ABC. VW19 (ABC/Lou Rocco) ABBY HUNTSMAN, JOY BEHAR, WHOOPI GOLDBERG, MICHAEL DOUGLAS, MEGHAN MCCAIN, SUNNY HOSTIN
THE VIEW - 10/24/19 Michael Douglas is the guest today on ABC's "The View." "The View" airs Monday-Friday 11am-12 noon, ET on ABC. VW19 (ABC/Lou Rocco) WHOOPI GOLDBERG, ABBY HUNTSMAN, JOY BEHAR, MICHAEL DOUGLAS, SUNNY HOSTIN, MEGHAN MCCAIN

Joy mentioned Taylor, when calling on younger artists to ‘take a stand.’ (Dave Allocca/Starpix/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

In his apology, the comedian pledged to try to offer varied viewpoints and also said that he was totally okay with Spotify adding advisories. He also mentioned that he had “no hard feelings” toward either singer for pulling their music from Spotify. “I will do my best to try to balance out these more controversial viewpoints with other people’s perspectives,” he said. “If I pissed you off, I’m sorry, and if you enjoyed the podcast, thank you.” Sara Haines mentioned that while she wasn’t a listener she felt like his apology was “refreshing.”

 