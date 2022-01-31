See Pic

Jessica Biel Rocks Swimsuit As She Cozies Up To Justin Timberlake For 41st Birthday Tribute

Jessica Biel took to Instagram to share a pic of her and her husband, who turned 41 on Jan. 31, at the beach while flashing smiles and rocking 80s-inspired clothes.

Jessica Biel is celebrating Justin Timberlake‘s 41st birthday with a flashback to the 1980s! The 39-year-old actress shared an adorable Instagram pic of the two of them posing with their arms around each other while smiling and standing on a beach on Jan. 31. They were both wearing colorful outfits that looked like them were straight out of the year Justin was born, including a neon pink swimsuit under a black sheer crop top and shorts for Jessica and a light-colored button-down short-sleeved top with flamingos on it and neon patterned shorts for the singer.

Jessica also wore a colorful visor and bandana in her hair as well as colorful hoop earring and sunglasses while the birthday boy wore his own tie-dye bandana, neon colored hat, and sunglasses.

“Happy birthday, 80s baby 💚,” Jessica captioned the cute photo before fans responded with sweet comments full of birthday wishes and compliments. “Love this!,” one fan exclaimed while another called the fun couple “very lucky.” A third shared love for the couple while others left heart and smiling emojis with party hats.

Before Jessica shared her latest birthday pic with Justin, they made headlines when they shared a video of them working out at in a workout room together. They worked their cores by going down in a plank position and showed off their strength with the intense session, which took place in their home. “Swolemates,” Justin cheekily captioned the clip before adding, “See you in 2022”.

Jessica and Justin have been married since 2012 and often share sweet moments with each other on social media so their workout video wasn’t too surprising. They share children, Silas, 6, and Phineas, 2, together but tend to keep them away from the spotlight whenever possible. Jessica recently opened up about she and Justin were adjusting to parenting during the COVID pandemic, in an interview with PEOPLE.

“It was very much: Be flexible, go with the flow,” she told the outlet in July. “But you have to divide and conquer, otherwise I think one person probably gets too burned out. And we just have to be there for each other.”