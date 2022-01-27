‘Mighty Ducks’ Star Shaun Weiss Looks Healthy In New Photo As He Celebrates 2 Years Sober

Shaun Weiss’ co-star Drew Gallagher celebrated his on-screen teammate and real life friend’s journey in sobriety.

There’s so much difference that two years makes! Shaun Weiss celebrated his second year of sobriety on Wednesday January 26, and he looked excellent in a new side-by-side photo showing his progress. The 43-year-old Mighty Ducks star looked like he was in much better shape than he was just two years ago. His co-star Drew Gallagher celebrated his pal’s hard work by sharing the photo.

Drew posted the photo comparing where Shaun was and where he is now. In the first photo, Shaun looked really rough and unhealthy. In the new, sober picture, Shaun seemed so much healthier. He had a small smile, and his skin looked clearer, as he rocked a yellow beanie and black outfit for the picture. Drew had so many kind things to say about the actor, who played Greg Goldberg in The Mighty Ducks. ” What a triumph! Congrats @shaunweiss on 2 years sober,” he wrote in the caption. “So proud of you brotha—look at you now.”

Shaun had shared the same side-by-side photo with a caption that read, “A journey of a thousand miles begins with 12 amazing steps,” referring to 12-step programs that often help people struggling with addiction. He’d also shown his pride in hitting two years sober by sharing a photo of a pair of socks that also boasted about his healthy new life. The black socks said “Sober AF” on one and “Two Years” on the other.

It was two years ago that Shaun was arrested for burglary in Marysville, California in 2020. Police were called when he was seen going through a car, and he showed signs of being high on meth. He was booked at the Yuba County Jail, and fans were devastated when his mugshot surfaced online.

The 2020 incident wasn’t his only arrest while battling his addiction. Shaun was arrested in August 2018 for acting erratically while under the influence. He was released a few hours later, and police didn’t determine what substance he was under the influence of. He’d also served 90 days in jail in 2017 for a misdemeanor meth possession charge.